Gave Rs 7,000 cr to UP govt for health-related aid, but only Rs 280 cr used: Modi

Meerut: Prime Minister Narendra Modi kick-started his first rally for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in Meerut on Saturday by hitting out the Samajwadi Party-led state government for “not taking any action” to solve the troubles faced by the sugarcane farmers of the region.

“Six sugar mills are not paying up the sugarcane farmers here and UP government is not taking any actions, why?” Modi asked while addressing a rally in Meerut.

“BJP will clear all dues of sugarcane farmers within 14 days, if voted to power,” the Prime Minister promised.

Modi slammed the UP govt for failing to spend the money the Centre had allocated for health-related aid.

“Rs 4,000 crore was allocated to UP government in 2014-2015 so that they can give health-related aid to you people, but they couldn’t even spend Rs 250 crore. In 2015-2016, we increased the amount to Rs 7,000 crore and from there they couldn’t even spend Rs 280 crore for the poor,” Modi said.

Bringing up the alliance between the Congress and the SP, Modi said that the BJP’s fight in the state is against “scam”. “This election is BJP's fight against 'scam'; 'S' for Samajwadi, 'C' for Cong, 'A' for Akhilesh, 'M' for Mayawati.”

In Uttar Pradesh, on account of Modi’s personal appeal, the BJP had picked up a very high proportion of Lok Sabha seats in 2014.

Politicians and analysts are waiting to see how much of that goodwill can still be harvested by the BJP this time round. It is widely felt that a victory for the BJP in UP will make Modi impregnable at the Centre for the foreseeable future, not just the next Lok Sabha poll.

On the other hand, a below-par performance can diminish his authority considerably (and of his acolyte Amit Shah, BJP president), and open up intra-BJP fissures which remain concealed from view due to the PM’s current stature in his party and government.

That’s why so much ammunition is going into the UP campaign. Many believe that the “surgical strike” and demonetisation had also been done in the hope of making a positive impact in the state elections, especially in UP.

Indeed, the presentation of the Union Budget in the middle of the poll process raised eyebrows as the Centre influences perceptions throughout the country with its Budget each year, even if specific announcements are avoided in respect of states where polls are being held.

It is worth pondering if the look of the Budget would have been different if there were no elections around the corner. Voting is due to be completed in Punjab and Goa today. For reasons of contiguity with Uttar Pradesh, and thus logistics, polling in the small state of Uttarakhand, once a part of UP, will be held around the early part of the seven-phase Uttar Pradesh election.

Uttar Pradesh is going to polls on February 11