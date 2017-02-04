The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Feb 04, 2017 | Last Update : 12:20 PM IST

India, All India

If Pak doesn’t mend ways, there will be more surgical strikes: India

PTI
Published : Feb 4, 2017, 11:06 am IST
Updated : Feb 4, 2017, 11:07 am IST

Hafiz Saeed’s house arrest is a mere eye wash; Pakistan must take legal action against terrorists, says Rajnath Singh.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: PTI)
 Home Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The government on Friday made it clear that it cannot guarantee that surgical strikes won't happen in future as any such action will depend on the situation prevailing at that time.

"Pakistan is our neighbouring country. If they correct themselves it will be good, but if some terror attack takes place, we cannot guarantee that there won't be surgical strike in future. We don't want, but if situation demands, there is no second way," Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken this well thought-after decision in which all sat down together to explore the option.

In an interview to a news channel, Singh said there was inputs that after carrying out terror strikes in Kashmir, terrorists return to the launching pads on the Line of Control.

Our soldiers went across the Line of Control and hit those launching pads and cause significant damages, the Home Minister said.

He also dismissed as "a mere eye wash" the house arrest of Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Saeed, saying if Pakistan was serious about acting against Saeed and terrorists, it must take legal action against them.

"Hafiz Saeed has been put under house arrest earlier also. After 26/11 he was put under house arrest. My input is, this is his second house arrest but I feel this is just an eye wash. If Pakistan is serious about acting against Saeed and terrorists, it must take legal action against them".

He said there is FIR registered against him and Indian government has submitted dossiers against him. "He must be charge-sheeted and put behind bars. Our efforts are continuing. Action must happen against such terrorists. The PM has tried to bring together international community against terrorists," he said.

Singh refused to comment on recent the US government's travel ban on the citizens of seven countries--Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen--for 90 days saying it was a decision of sovereign nation.

Tags: surgical strikes, hafiz saeed, rajnath singh
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Police with warrant allowed to spy private Twitter messages, tweets

2

Bengaluru: Wistron to set up iPhone plant exclusively for Apple in India

3

Fake escort site reveals reality of prostitution

4

Pakistani boy's 'eye popping' skills are going viral

5

Video: Mumbai motorman saves woman on railway tracks by applying brakes on time

more

Editors' Picks

Naga tribals set ablaze the Kohima Municipal Council office and the office of the district collector to protest against Chief Minister TR Zeliang's refusal to meet their ultimatum, in Kohima on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Women reservation: Violence escalates in Nagaland; mob burn govt offices, vehicles

Syrian girl Bana Alabed

Have you ever had no food, no water for 24 hours: Syrian girl asks Trump

Mohammad Azharuddin had filed his nomination on behalf of the National Cricket Club, which had already given the voter authorisation letter to another person ahead of the cut off date for submission of representatives. (Photo: AP)

Azhar cries conspiracy over rejected HCA nomination

SP leader Shivpal Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

Amid conflict with Akhilesh, Shivpal Yadav to form new party after UP polls

Mohammed Bello Abubakar, an Islamic cleric in Nigeria’s Bida state, married around 130 women and divorced 10 of them. (Photo: YouTube)

Nigeria: 93-yr-old Muslim cleric with 130 wives, 203 kids dies

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar launched the trailer of their film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' at an entertaining event on Thursday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Alia are a laugh riot at Badrinath Ki Dulhania trailer

Akshay Kumar was in his elements promoting 'Jolly LLB 2' on the sets of Kapil Sharma's comedy show on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay Kumar has a jolly good time on The Kapil Sharma Show

Shah Rukh Khan arranged a special event to celebrate the success of his recent film 'Raees' on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Nawaz, Sunny shake a leg at Raees-themed success event

The team of 'Kaabil', who have expressed their delight at the collections of the film, were seen having a gala time on Kapil Sharma's comedy show on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik, Yami and Kaabil team at their entertaining best on Kapil's show

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut and other stars attended the International Customs Day event on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

International Customs Day: Bollywood stars come out in style for event

Several celebrities were seen arriving at a bash thrown by Salman Khan for his 'Tubelight' co-star Matin Rey Tangu late Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman Khan welcomes new Tubelight co-star Matin with bash

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham