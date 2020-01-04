'Avoid personal comments': NCP, Sena attack Cong for booklet on Savarkar

The grandson of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar urged the Madhya Pradesh government to ban the Congress booklet.

Mumbai: The Congress party came under attack from all sides over its booklet claiming a physical relationship between Nathuram Godse and Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar as ally NCP joined Shiv Sena to criticize the party on Saturday.

In a booklet, Congress Seva Dal said that there was a homosexual relationship between Godse, Mahatma Gandhi's assassin, and his political guru Savarkar, a Hindu ideologue.

Speaking to ANI here, NCP leader and minister Nawab Malik said objectionable comments should not be made against ideological opponents and demanded that the booklet which was distributed during a camp be withdrawn.

"Writing objectionable articles is wrong, ideological differences fine but personal comments should not be made, especially when the person (Savarkar) is not alive. The booklet should be withdrawn," said the NCP leader.

Coming heavily on the Congress, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday said that the people speaking ill of Savarkar have dirt in their minds.

"Veer Savarkar was a great man and will remain a great man. A section keeps talking against him and it shows the dirt in their minds, whoever they might be," said Raut.

Several senior BJP leaders have slammed the Congress for the booklet, with former Union minister Uma Bharati saying the grand old party needs a psychiatrist.

Meanwhile, the grandson of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar urged the Madhya Pradesh government to ban the Congress booklet and has requested the state government to register a case in this regard.

The booklet gave a reference citing page 423 the 'Freedom at Midnight' book written by Larry Collins and Dominique Lapierre, which states that Godse had a homosexual relationship with his "political guru" Savarkar before the former turned celibate.