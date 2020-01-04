Saturday, Jan 04, 2020 | Last Update : 04:13 PM IST

India, All India

1 killed, 6 injured in road accident in Anantapuram district of Andhra Pradesh

ANI
Published : Jan 4, 2020, 1:35 pm IST
Updated : Jan 4, 2020, 1:35 pm IST

Anantapuram district collector Gandham Chandrudu and SP Yesu Babu are monitoring the situation in consultation with K'taka officials.

The incident took place on the night of Friday when the students of Kadiri town government boys high school were on an excursion to Karnataka. There were 45 people on the bus. (Photo: ANI)
 The incident took place on the night of Friday when the students of Kadiri town government boys high school were on an excursion to Karnataka. There were 45 people on the bus. (Photo: ANI)

Anantapuram: One student was killed and six others, including two teachers, sustained injuries after a bus they were travelling in lost control and overturned in Anantapuram district of the state.

The incident took place on the night of Friday when the students of Kadiri town government boys high school were on an excursion to Karnataka.

There were 45 people on the bus.

All the injured have been admitted to a hospital.

The deceased has been identified as Baba Faqruddin.

Anantapuram district collector Gandham Chandrudu and SP Yesu Babu are monitoring the situation in consultation with Karnataka officials.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has ordered an enquiry into the matter and asked the district collector to take-up immediate relief measures.

He has also ordered that arrangements for the safe return of the students should be made.

Tags: gandham chandrudu, bus accident, andhra pradesh, anantapuram district
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Anantapur

Latest From India

Pandian was the first senior AIADMK functionary to publicly take a stand against former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's aide V K Sasikala after the death of the late party supremo in December 2016. (Photo: ANI)

Former Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker PH Pandian passes away

'The parents are requested to ensure that their wards appear for the examination on the given date. The students are also advised to regularly visit the official websites www.jmi.ac.in and www.jmicoe.in for updates to avoid any confusion arising due to rumours and wrong communication on social media,' it said. (Photo: File | AP)

Delhi: Jamia university semester exams to begin on January 9

'Writing objectionable articles is wrong, ideological differences fine but personal comments should not be made, especially when the person (Savarkar) is not alive. The booklet should be withdrawn,' said the NCP leader. (Photo: Facebook | File)

'Avoid personal comments': NCP, Sena attack Cong for booklet on Savarkar

'The issue of CAA has shaken the entire country. In the past few decades I have never seen such a spontaneous agitation taking place across the country involving all sections of society,' said Azad. (Photo: File)

'Never seen such a spontaneous agitation': Ghulam Nabi Azad on CAA protests

MOST POPULAR

1

'Check out this hashtag...': PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of CAA

2

No previous govt thought about people living in Delhi's unauthorised colonies: Amit Shah

3

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

4

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

5

To combat air pollution, ‘Oxygen Parlour’ opened at Nashik railway station

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham