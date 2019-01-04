The Asian Age | News

Rebels will boycott PM Modi’s Imphal visit today

THE ASIAN AGE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published : Jan 4, 2019, 1:52 am IST
Updated : Jan 4, 2019, 5:04 am IST

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: File)

Guwahati: The Coordinating Committee (CorCom), an umbrella body of prominent separatist outfits of Manipur, has called a statewide shutdown to boycott Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Imphal on Friday.

The PM is visiting Im-phal on Friday to inaugurate various developmental projects, including the integrated check post at Moreh town bordering Myanmar.

Prime Minister is also expected to announce the introduction of Guwahati-Silchar-Imphal fuel pipeline and establishment of Asian University for higher studies in the state. The Prime Minister will also address a public rally at Ramnagar near Silchar in Assam on Friday.

The CorCom, which is a joint platform of separatist outfits of Manipur comprising Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP), Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL), People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK), Progressive faction (PREPAK-Pro), Revolutionary People’s Front (RPF — the political wing of the People’s Liberation Army — PLA), United National Liberation Front (UNLF) and United Peoples Party of Kangleipak (UPPK), has been fighting for the independence of Manipur.

The outfit in statement said that the shutdown would begin from 1 am on Friday and continue as long as the PM stays in Manipur.

The statement added that the people of Manipur have no reason to believe that Mr Modi’s visit will bring good things to the state. The Prime Minister, through his visit, only wants to ensure that New Delhi can “strengthen its grasp” on the state so that a message can be sent out to the world that Manipur is an integral part of India, the outfit which operates from its base in neighbouring Myanmar claimed. Manipur is not doing well because it is “occupied” by India, it further alleged.

The statement also accused New Delhi of playing a game of divide and rule and attempting to “destabilize the collective revolutionary movement to restore Manipur’s past sovereignty”. These policies are “triggering artificial conflicts among different ethnic communities in Manipur”, it claimed.

Prime Minister is schedule to address to address a public meeting of the BJP at the historic Hapta Kangjeibung in Imphal East for which the state government has made elaborate security arrangements.

