Ram Vilas Paswan objects to an ordinance on Ram Mandir

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 4, 2019, 12:35 am IST
Paswan had also supported the Supreme Court ruling allowing the enjtry of women of all ages into the Sabarimala temple.

Ram Vilas Paswan
New Delhi: After the JD(U), another BJP ally, the Lok Janashakti Party, on Thursday opposed an ordinance on the Ram Mandir issue, saying that the Supreme Court’s decision on the matter should be final.

Ram Vilas Paswan, Union consumer affairs minister and Lok Janshakti Party president, told the media that his stand has been consistent and he would not support any ordinance on the Ram Temple. “Whatever judgment the Supreme Court gives on the Ram Temple issue should be accepted by everyone, be it Hindu, Muslim or any other community. Our stand has been consistent. When the PM said we will wait for the SC judgment, then all ifs and buts should end,” he said.

It may be recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said on Tuesday that the government would not take any decision on the issue till the judicial process was over. Sangh Parivar affiliates like the Vishwa Hindu Parishad have been demanding an ordinance to pave the way for the temple’s construction in Ayodhya.

The LJP is the second major ally of the BJP to oppose an ordinance. The first red flag was raised by Bihar chief minister and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar, who recently said the contentious issue should be resolved either through a court judgment or by mutual agreement among the different groups. Mr Paswan had also supported the Supreme Court ruling allowing the enjtry of women of all ages into the Sabarimala temple.

Tags: ram vilas paswan, ram mandir
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

