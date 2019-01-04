The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jan 04, 2019 | Last Update : 06:05 PM IST

India, All India

Manipur projects ‘lying in ditch’ expedited after 2014, says PM Modi

PTI
Published : Jan 4, 2019, 4:02 pm IST
Updated : Jan 4, 2019, 4:02 pm IST

The Prime Minister inaugurated eight key development projects and laid the foundation stones for four schemes in Manipur.

Addressing a rally in Imphal, Modi alleged that during previous governments, projects worth Rs 100 crore would be completed at an escalated cost of Rs 200-250 crore, and said this 'misuse' of national wealth made him impatient. (Photo: PTI)
 Addressing a rally in Imphal, Modi alleged that during previous governments, projects worth Rs 100 crore would be completed at an escalated cost of Rs 200-250 crore, and said this 'misuse' of national wealth made him impatient. (Photo: PTI)

Imphal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday alleged that key development projects for Manipur were “lying in a ditch” during the tenures of previous governments and said the NDA government was tracking and implementing them expeditiously.

Addressing a rally in Imphal, Modi alleged that during previous governments, projects worth Rs 100 crore would be completed at an escalated cost of Rs 200-250 crore, and said this “misuse” of national wealth made him impatient.

He alleged that projects worth Rs 12 lakh crore were “lying in a ditch” and “remained in files” during the tenures of previous governments. Considering this, PM Modi said he developed a system in the Prime Minister’s Office. Under it, discussions were held with officials of the Centre and the state on the pending projects, impediments were removed and the implementation was expedited.

The prime minister inaugurated eight key development projects and laid the foundation stones for four schemes in Manipur.

Tags: pm modi, nda goverment
Location: India, Manipur, Imphal

MOST POPULAR

1

In ‘rare phenomenon’, lioness ‘adopts’ leopard cub in Gir forest

2

Xiaomi made a working foldable display smartphone already?

3

Stellar Data Recovery - Professional review: You may regret not owning one

4

Samsung to power next generation Audi cars

5

New Nokia handset with 5G, SD855 rumoured for 2019

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham