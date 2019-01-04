The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jan 04, 2019 | Last Update : 05:56 AM IST

India, All India

Lok Sabha is stalled, 21 MPs suspended

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 4, 2019, 4:58 am IST
Updated : Jan 4, 2019, 4:58 am IST

The AIADMK has 37 members and the TDP has 15 members in the House.

As the MPs started throwing papers in the direction of the Chair, the Speaker warned that she would be forced to name the unruly members and take action against them.
 As the MPs started throwing papers in the direction of the Chair, the Speaker warned that she would be forced to name the unruly members and take action against them.

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day on Thursday without taking up the Rafale debate or transacting any other business after a huge furore over the suspension of 21 MPs belonging to the Telugu Desam Party and the AIADMK by Speaker Sumitra Mahajan due to unruly behaviour. Thirteen TDP members, seven AIADMK members and an unattached member were suspended a day after Ms Mahajan had suspended 24 AIADMK MPs for disrupting the proceedings on Wednesday during a debate on the Rafale seal. The AIADMK has 37 members and the TDP has 15 members in the House.

As soon as the House met on Thursday, AIADMK and TDP members trooped into the Well raising slogans and carrying banners making their pet demands of a dam on the river Cauvery and special status for Andhra Pradesh respectively.

As the MPs started throwing papers in the direction of the Chair, the Speaker warned that she would be forced to name the unruly members and take action against them. “I warn you, I will take your names. You have come to the Well and are persistently creating trouble,” she said.

When the members refused to budge despite this, the Speaker suspended the MPs under Rule 374(A) of the Lok Sabha proceedings for the next four sittings of the House. This effectively means they have been suspended for the rest of the session as Parliament has only three more working days left.

Among those suspended were former civil aviation minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju (TDP), Thota Narasimham (TDP) and Renuka Butta (unattached), who had won on a YSR Congress ticket.

When the House, which was initially adjourned till 2 pm, met, the suspended AIADMK and TDP members trooped into the Well and continued protesting, shouting slogans. At this time, two more TDP members — P. Ravindra Babu and Kesineni Srinivas — were also suspended from the Lok Sabha for unruly behaviour. The Speaker then adjourned the House for the day.

Members from the Congress had wanted to raise the Sabarimala issue and the House was also scheduled to resume a discussion on the Rafale deal under Rule 193.

Tags: lok sabha

MOST POPULAR

1

Stellar Data Recovery - Professional review: You may regret not owning one

2

Samsung to power next generation Audi cars

3

New Nokia handset with 5G, SD855 rumoured for 2019

4

Google wins US approval for radar-based hand motion sensor

5

NASA spacecraft survives risky encounter with faraway world

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham