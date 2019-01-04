The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jan 04, 2019 | Last Update : 08:11 PM IST

India, All India

Converting anti-corruption movement into party in 2012 was wrong: Phoolka targets AAP

PTI
Published : Jan 4, 2019, 7:14 pm IST
Updated : Jan 4, 2019, 7:14 pm IST

Phoolka said his resignation as MLA has not been accepted by the Speaker of Punjab Assembly.

Phoolka has been fighting the legal battle for the 1984 anti-Sikh riots victims. (Photo: File)
 Phoolka has been fighting the legal battle for the 1984 anti-Sikh riots victims. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Targeting the Aam Aadmi Party, senior advocate H S Phoolka, who resigned from the party Friday, said converting an anti-corruption movement into a political party in 2012 was “wrong”, while ruling out contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

Addressing reporters, Phoolka said there is a need to form a movement like the one started by activist Anna Hazare in 2012 and that many who have left the AAP and others, including lawyers and doctors, need to unite to form an organisation parallel to political parties.

 “Converting anti-corruption movement into political party in 2012 was wrong,” he said, adding, “I will not contest Lok Sabha election although after the conviction of Sajjan Kumar, people in Punjab said I could easily win from any seat.”

Phoolka has been fighting the legal battle for the 1984 anti-Sikh riots victims. Congress leader Jindal was last month convicted in a riot case.

Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Jagdish Tytler are yet to be brought to book and this battle will be fought through a common platform, the former AAP leader said.

He said his resignation as MLA has not been accepted by the Speaker of Punjab Assembly.

 “We should raise a movement like Anna Hazare. Many who have left AAP and others including lawyers, doctors need to unite to form an organisation parallel to political parties,” he said, adding, “We will form a big organisation within six months.” The AAP was formed by Arvind Kejriwal and others following the anti-corruption movement led by Anna Hazare. Phoolka’s resignation from the AAP had come amid speculation of a possible alliance between the Congress and the AAP for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Tags: aap, hs phoolka, 2019 lok sabha election, 1984 anti-sikh riots, arvind kejriwal
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

In ‘rare phenomenon’, lioness ‘adopts’ leopard cub in Gir forest

2

Xiaomi made a working foldable display smartphone already?

3

Stellar Data Recovery - Professional review: You may regret not owning one

4

Samsung to power next generation Audi cars

5

New Nokia handset with 5G, SD855 rumoured for 2019

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham