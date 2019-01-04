The Asian Age | News

Ajay Maken resigns as Delhi Congress chief, tweets ‘thanks’ to Rahul Gandhi

According to reports, Congress president Rahul Gandhi has accepted his resignation.

Ajay Maken reportedly met Rahul Gandhi last night before announcing his resignation through Twitter. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: Months ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections, Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken has stepped down from his position. According to reports, Congress president Rahul Gandhi has accepted his resignation.

Taking to Twitter, Maken expressed his gratitude to Gandhi, Delhi Congress workers an also the media.

 "After the 2015 assembly election, in the past four years as Delhi Congress resident, I received immense love and support from Rahul Gandhi, workers and the media. It was not easy in these difficult circumstances. I am grateful," he tweeted in Hindi.

 

 

Maken met Rahul Gandhi last night before announcing his resignation through Twitter. He reportedly cited deteriorating health as reason for stepping down.

Former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit is likely to take over the position.

The 54-year-old leader took over as Delhi Congress chief four years ago, after the party was decimated in state polls after three terms in power. He replaced Arvinder Singh Lovely as Delhi Congress chief.

In September last year, the Congress had refuted reports of Maken's resignation and had said he had "temporarily stepped down" because he had some health issues and had gone abroad for a check-up.

Maken had earlier resigned in May 2017 when the Congress party did not perform well in civic polls. But the party leadership asked him to continue.

