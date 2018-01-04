The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jan 04, 2018 | Last Update : 06:11 AM IST

India, All India

RJD chief sentencing deferred, likely today

THE ASIAN AGE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published : Jan 4, 2018, 2:34 am IST
Updated : Jan 4, 2018, 2:37 am IST

Lalu Yadav was the chief minister of Bihar during the period.

RJD chief and former chief minister of Bihar Lalu Prasad Yadav is produced at the special CBI court in Ranchi on Wednesday to receive his quantum of sentence in a fodder scam case. (Photo: PTI)
 RJD chief and former chief minister of Bihar Lalu Prasad Yadav is produced at the special CBI court in Ranchi on Wednesday to receive his quantum of sentence in a fodder scam case. (Photo: PTI)

Patna: The court on Wednesday issued a contempt notice against RJD leaders for speaking against the conviction of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in a fodder scam case.

Lawyers said that the RJD chief’s son, Tejashwi Yadav, party vice-president Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, Shivanand Tiwary and senior Congress leader Manish Tewary have been directed by the court to file their reply on January 23.

Reacting to the contempt notice issued against leaders of his party, Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, who was also present in the court premises, said, “I haven’t seen the notice yet, but if the court wants my reply for giving statements in the fodder scam case, I will file the same in a legal manner.”

“Statements were issued because we are planning to challenge the verdict in the high court,” he added.

The special CBI court is likely to pronounce the quantum of punishment for Lalu Yadav and 15 others in the fodder scam case on Thursday. The sentencing, which was scheduled for Wednesday, was deferred due to a condolence meeting held in the premises of the court to mourn the death of a lawyer.

The CBI court, on December 23, had found Lalu Yadav and others guilty of furnishing fake bills and vouchers for withdrawal of Rs 89.27 lakh from Deoghar treasury for fodder procurement between 1991 and 1994. Lalu Yadav was the chief minister of Bihar during the period.

The court had completed the hearing in the case on December 13. Six others, including former chief minister Jagannath Mishra, were acquitted in the case.  

According to lawyer Prabhat Kumar, “Lalu Yadav was present in the court, but he was sent back to Birsa Munda jail after the hearing was deferred for Thursday. He will be brought back to the court again on January 4.” He added that “the court has decided to hear the case in alphabetical order.”

Tags: lalu prasad yadav, fodder scam, tejashwi yadav
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

MOST POPULAR

1

New tech from NASA can boost wheat yield by three times in Space

2

Lenovo's new K- series line up K320t with 18:9 full widescreen display

3

Now Showing: ‘Most dishonest and corrupt media awards’ hosted by Trump

4

Here’s why you should never feed your baby water

5

How to find out if Apple has slowed down your iPhone

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi lost his father on Tuesday, whose last rites were held in Mumbai on the same day. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Nikhil Dwivedi bereaved, Shah Rukh, Abhishek, other stars attend funeral

After being snapped leaving for Tel Aviv late Sunday, pictures of the trio in the Israel city have surfaced. (Photo: Twitter)

Ranbir, Alia and Ayan gear up for Brahmastra, reach Tel Aviv for prep

Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif are gearing up for New Year by vacationing abroad with their family members. (Photo: Instagram)

Vacation time: Katrina, Priyanka have fun time with their close ones

Alia Bhatt and Jacqueline Fernandez are in Bali with their set of close ones for a holiday before New Year's Eve. (Photo: Instagram)

Bali diaries: Jacqueline and Alia are vacationing in style before New Year's Eve

Salman Khan and the people who he is close to were snapped as they stepped out for a drive in Panvel, Navi Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman's 52nd birthday: Superstar and close friends step out for a drive

The official annoucement of the Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer 'Thackeray' took place in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Big B lends support to Nawazuddin starrer Bal Thackeray biopic by launching teaser

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham