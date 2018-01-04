The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jan 04, 2018 | Last Update : 06:05 PM IST

India, All India

N Korea ‘successfully defended against US pressure’, says Kerala CM

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jan 4, 2018, 2:58 pm IST
Updated : Jan 4, 2018, 3:00 pm IST

Trump and Kim are involved in a bitter war of words over latter's nuclear weapons programme.

Vijayan even went on to say that North Korea fared better than China. (Photo: PTI)
 Vijayan even went on to say that North Korea fared better than China. (Photo: PTI)

Kozhikode: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan sparked a fresh controversy after he praised North Korea for "successfully defending the pressure imposed by the United States".

"North Korea has been following tough anti-USA agenda. It has successfully defended the pressure imposed by US," Vijayan said while addressing a CPM Kozhikode district committee meeting on Tuesday.

He even went on to say that North Korea fared better than China.

"China's fight against imperialist forces is not living up to the expectations of the people," Vijayan was quoted as saying by India Today.

The statement comes as a shocker from the chief minister of the southern state when no other leaders have spoken on the issue.

In December, a CPI (M) poster carrying a picture of Kim Jong-Un emerged in Kerala's Nedumkandam. The poster was put up in the state to invite CPI (M) cadres to attend a party meeting.

(Photo: ANI | Twitter)(Photo: ANI | Twitter)

His statements have come up at a time when US President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong-Un are involved in a bitter war of words over latter's nuclear weapons programme.

Despite warnings, North Korea has conducted several missile launches since Trump came to power in January 2017.

Kim earlier in his annual New Year address had warned that he has a "nuclear button" on his table.

Trump in his reply on Tuesday warned Kim Jong-Un that he possessed a nuclear button that is "much bigger and more powerful" than that of the North Korean leader.

Tags: pinarayi vijayan, kim jong-un, north korea missile programmes, donald trump
Location: India, Kerala, Calicut (Kozhikode)

MOST POPULAR

1

Now share your Instagram Stories directly on WhatsApp

2

‘He never wanted to be US Prez’: New book sheds light on unknown about Trump

3

Woman manages to beat blood cancer with help of turmeric

4

Israeli PM to gift 'Gal-Mobile jeep' to 'friend' Modi on his visit to India

5

Ivanka Trump reveals US President's 'hair raising' secret

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

During the festival devotees recite holy scriptures dedicated to the Hindu goddess Swasthani and Lord Shiva. (Photo: AP)

Month-long Madhav Narayan festival commences in Nepal

As one crisscrosses between home and work place, they hardly get time to introspect and strike a dialogue with our inner self. Travel enthusiast goes on an expedition not only for an adventure but also to attempt to walk in the unknown and challenge his own strengths. (Photos: Ameya Mondkar)

On an adventure from Agra to Himalayas

Four days of EDM madness saw stars from around the world take stage at Pune and make the crowd groove to their beats.

Celebrating the best of EDM at Sunburn 2017!

From Jitesh Singh Deo winning Mr India, to India's Manushi Chillar winning Miss World and other moments, we list what captured our imagination through the months this year. (Photo: AP/ AFP/ Twitter/ Facebook/ Instagram)

Year ender 2017: Moments that stayed on in our minds

For more than 300 years, Sarangkheda, a village in Nandurbar district of Maharashtra, has been hosting Chetak Festival – a celebration of the finest equestrian breeds. A festival that lasts for a month, it is a rare, yet spectacular sight to witness more than 2000 majestic horses in a single location.

Horses take centre stage at Sarangkheda Chetak Festival 2017

From layers, to summer outfits, velvets and the colour black, designers share what they think will trend this winter.

Find out what may trend this Christmas in fashion

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham