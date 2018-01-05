The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jan 05, 2018 | Last Update : 06:15 AM IST

India, All India

Donald Trump speaking India's language: Pak foreign minister

PTI
Published : Jan 4, 2018, 9:26 pm IST
Updated : Jan 4, 2018, 9:29 pm IST

Speaking on Indo-Pak tensions, the Foreign Minister said that US is making Islamabad a scapegoat for its failure in Pakistan.

US President Donald Trump had accused Pakistan of giving nothing to the US but ‘lies and deceit’ in return for USD 33 billion aid. (Photo: AP)
 US President Donald Trump had accused Pakistan of giving nothing to the US but ‘lies and deceit’ in return for USD 33 billion aid. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi/Islamabad: Pakistan Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif on Thursday alleged that US President Donald Trump's recent remarks against his country showed that he was “talking in the language of India”.

Briefing the Parliamentary Committee on National Security about tension between Pakistan and the US following Trump's remarks, Asif said the US is making Islamabad a scapegoat for its failure in Afghanistan.

Trump had accused Pakistan of giving nothing to the US but “lies and deceit” in return for USD 33 billion aid.

Sources privy to the discussion in the meeting said Asif told lawmakers, “Trump was speaking in the language of India.”

“The statements from the US leaders are contrary to the facts,” Asif said.
National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, who heads the body, told the media after the meeting that there should be “balanced response” to the statements from the US.

“The country's dignity should be maintained, while engaging with the US," he said.

He said the committee has decided to reconvene next week for a briefing by security agencies.

The closed-door meeting came at the heels of a high-level National Security Committee meet and the cabinet meeting earlier this week.

Defence Minister Khurram Dastagir was also present in the meeting.

Dastagir said when US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Defence Secretary James Mattis visited Pakistan, they presented their stance in accordance with diplomatic norms and the talks were not threatening and insulting, Geo TV reported.

“(But) this was present in Trump's tweet and before that when US Vice President Mike Pence made the 'put Pakistan on notice' statement from Afghanistan,” the defence minister said, referring to the threatening tone of the US leaders.

"We need to have a holistic review of the entire situation. We are conducting a complete analysis and coolly formulating our response," he said, adding that there should not be any doubts when it comes to the defence of Pakistan.

"The question is will America create a situation which will harm Pakistan...We are ready for this but still want to engage the US," he shared.

Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua and NSA Lt Gen (retd) Nasser Janjua also briefed the participants.

Tags: pakistan foreign minister, khawaja asif, donald trump, rex tillerson
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Now share your Instagram Stories directly on WhatsApp

2

‘He never wanted to be US Prez’: New book sheds light on unknown about Trump

3

Woman manages to beat blood cancer with help of turmeric

4

Israeli PM to gift 'Gal-Mobile jeep' to 'friend' Modi on his visit to India

5

Ivanka Trump reveals US President's 'hair raising' secret

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi lost his father on Tuesday, whose last rites were held in Mumbai on the same day. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Nikhil Dwivedi bereaved, Shah Rukh, Abhishek, other stars attend funeral

After being snapped leaving for Tel Aviv late Sunday, pictures of the trio in the Israel city have surfaced. (Photo: Twitter)

Ranbir, Alia and Ayan gear up for Brahmastra, reach Tel Aviv for prep

Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif are gearing up for New Year by vacationing abroad with their family members. (Photo: Instagram)

Vacation time: Katrina, Priyanka have fun time with their close ones

Alia Bhatt and Jacqueline Fernandez are in Bali with their set of close ones for a holiday before New Year's Eve. (Photo: Instagram)

Bali diaries: Jacqueline and Alia are vacationing in style before New Year's Eve

Salman Khan and the people who he is close to were snapped as they stepped out for a drive in Panvel, Navi Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman's 52nd birthday: Superstar and close friends step out for a drive

The official annoucement of the Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer 'Thackeray' took place in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Big B lends support to Nawazuddin starrer Bal Thackeray biopic by launching teaser

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham