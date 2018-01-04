The Asian Age | News

Deoband asks women not to wear fitted burqas

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 4, 2018, 2:55 am IST
Updated : Jan 4, 2018, 3:36 am IST

Designer fitted burqas have started making an appearance in high-end boutiques and most of them are made to order with embellishments.

Lucknow: Darul Uloom Deoband, the Islamic seminary in Saharanpur, had issued a fatwa directing Muslim women not to wear “fitted” burqas that have embellishments.

The Mufti of Deoband said that the burqa was designed to conceal the women’s identity and prevent her from attracting male attention. “Wearing a burqa with a  tight fitting or extra embroidery and embellishments serves to attract male attention which defeats its purpose. This kind of burqa is against the tenets of Islam,” the Mufti said.

Ms Shaista Amber, All-India Muslim Women’s Personal Law Board head, said that though several women had stopped wearing the burqa, women should take care not to wear garments that reveal more than they conceal.

Interestingly, designer fitted burqas have started making an appearance in high-end boutiques and most of them are made to order with embellishments.

