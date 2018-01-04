The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jan 05, 2018 | Last Update : 06:15 AM IST

India, All India

After Ishrat Jahan, triple talaq petitioner lawyer joins BJP in Kolkata

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 4, 2018, 6:30 pm IST
Updated : Jan 4, 2018, 6:33 pm IST

The announcement of Nazia Elahi Khan joining BJP was made by party state president Dilip Ghosh in Kolkata.

Triple talaq petitioner Ishrat Jahan's lawyer Nazia Elahi Khan joins BJP. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 Triple talaq petitioner Ishrat Jahan's lawyer Nazia Elahi Khan joins BJP. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Kolkata: Days after triple talaq petitioner Ishrat Jahan joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), her lawyer and activist Nazia Elahi Khan joined the party in Kolkata on Thursday.

The announcement of Nazia Elahi Khan joining the party was made by BJP state president Dilip Ghosh at the party’s office in Kolkata.

Mukul Roy, who also joined BJP after quitting the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the second half of 2017, was also present on Thursday.

Ishrat Jahan, one of the petitioners in the triple talaq case, joined the BJP on Sunday.

Jahan, a resident of Howrah district, was inducted into the party at its Howrah office. She was among the five petitioners in the triple talaq case, that led to Union government tabling a bill to criminalise talaq-e-biddat.

Jahan was divorced by her husband over phone from Dubai by uttering talaq consecutively three times in 2014.

The practice of instant triple talaq was struck down by the Supreme Court on August 22, 2017.

Tags: ishrat jahan, triple talaq petitioner, lawyer nazia elahi khan joins bjp, ishrat jahan's lawyer joins bjp
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

MOST POPULAR

1

Now share your Instagram Stories directly on WhatsApp

2

‘He never wanted to be US Prez’: New book sheds light on unknown about Trump

3

Woman manages to beat blood cancer with help of turmeric

4

Israeli PM to gift 'Gal-Mobile jeep' to 'friend' Modi on his visit to India

5

Ivanka Trump reveals US President's 'hair raising' secret

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi lost his father on Tuesday, whose last rites were held in Mumbai on the same day. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Nikhil Dwivedi bereaved, Shah Rukh, Abhishek, other stars attend funeral

After being snapped leaving for Tel Aviv late Sunday, pictures of the trio in the Israel city have surfaced. (Photo: Twitter)

Ranbir, Alia and Ayan gear up for Brahmastra, reach Tel Aviv for prep

Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif are gearing up for New Year by vacationing abroad with their family members. (Photo: Instagram)

Vacation time: Katrina, Priyanka have fun time with their close ones

Alia Bhatt and Jacqueline Fernandez are in Bali with their set of close ones for a holiday before New Year's Eve. (Photo: Instagram)

Bali diaries: Jacqueline and Alia are vacationing in style before New Year's Eve

Salman Khan and the people who he is close to were snapped as they stepped out for a drive in Panvel, Navi Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman's 52nd birthday: Superstar and close friends step out for a drive

The official annoucement of the Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer 'Thackeray' took place in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Big B lends support to Nawazuddin starrer Bal Thackeray biopic by launching teaser

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham