Jagdish Khehar takes oath as 44th Chief Justice of India

On December 19, President Pranab Mukherjee had cleared the name of Justice Khehar.

Chief Justice of India JS Khehar taking oath. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
New Delhi: Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar on Wednesday assumed the office of Chief Justice of India (CJI) as the tenure of Justice TS Thakur ended yesterday.

64-year-old Justice Khehar, who was sworn in by Mukherjee, will be the 44th Chief Justice of India and will hold the post of seven months.

The Supreme Court yesterday once again dismissed a plea challenging the appointment of Justice Khehar as the next CJI, saying, it is in the public interest that the 'curtain should be brought down'.

The apex court had dismissed two similar pleas filed in the past fortnight, challenging the appointment of Justice Khehar.

On December 30, the apex court had dismissed a plea. filed by a group of lawyers, challenging the elevation of Justice Khehar as the next CJI, saying there was "no question" of him being considered ineligible for the post.

