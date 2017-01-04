The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jan 04, 2017 | Last Update : 09:10 PM IST

India, All India

India warns China, Pak against 'double standards' on terrorism

ANI
Published : Jan 4, 2017, 7:51 pm IST
Updated : Jan 4, 2017, 7:52 pm IST

The Minister of State for External Affairs said they expect China to hear voice of the world on terrorism and recognise its dangers.

India is pursuing China to declare JeM chief Masood Azhar an international terrorist. (Photo: AFP)
 India is pursuing China to declare JeM chief Masood Azhar an international terrorist. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday made its stand very clear on China and Pakistan, stating that they expect both countries to act rationally and understand the depth of the evil of terrorism.

Commenting on China's step of blocking India's move to list Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Maulana Masood Azhar as a United Nations designated terrorist, Minister of State for External Affairs M. J. Akbar said they expect China to hear the voice of the world on terrorism and recognise the dangers of terrorism.

"We do Expect China to hear the voice of the world on terrorism, not just the voice of India. And the voice of the world is heard over and over again at many fora. I will particularly remember the speech our external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj ji made at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) this year. It was really a high point of UNGA this year. The central point is to recognise the dangers of terrorism," he said.

Warning China of fatal consequences double standards can lead to, Akbar hoped the former to realize the depth of terrorism.

"We hope China, as a matured and responsible nation will understand that double standards are simple self-defeating, even suicidal.

China has its own terrorist problems. China recognises them, addresses them in bilateral agreements. We hope and we are sure that China can be persuaded to see the depth and evil of this menace. 14 out of 15 members perhaps agree on this," he said.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that India is pursuing China to declare Azhar an international terrorist.

"We are pursuing China to declare JeM chief Masood Azhar an international terrorist," Singh said.

The Union Home Minister's statement comes just days after Beijing blocked New Delhi's move to list Azhar as a United Nations designated terrorist.

Shifting focus to another neighbouring country Pakistan, Akbar said they hoped the former to see the path of reason and act sensibly.

"The engagement with Pakistan needs to continue as has been said and was first stated by Vajpayee ji. We have to deal with them. We deal with them eyes open, but we don't deal with them with minds closed. In that respect, the talk of inflammation doesn't necessarily help. We hope that Pakistan will see the path of reason. We hope Pakistan's friends will persuade it to see the path of reason," he said.

Tags: masood azhar, indo pak ties, terrorism
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Twitter loses it over Trump styled rooster statue in China

2

Pietersen reveals why he uses rhino-stickers on his bat

3

SP MLA bodyguard's a/c credited with almost Rs 100 cr

4

Denied exchange of old notes, frustrated woman goes topless at RBI gate

5

Man sells plastic bags with free marijuana on Craigslist

more

Editors' Picks

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: PTI)

TMC MP held: Mamata challenges Modi to arrest her

A breath of fresh air among all the negativity (Photo: Facebook)

Meghalaya CM sings Beatles classic 'All my loving' with Oppn leader

File photo of UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav with Mulayam Singh Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

Peace? Akhilesh visits dad Mulayam's home after phone chat

The government on Monday clarified that customers have the right to say no to the service charge if they are not happy with the dining experience.(Photo: PTI/Representational)

Diners can now decide if they want to pay service charge, says govt

Representational Picture (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: Drunk men molest women in front of cops on New Year

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Maharashta Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and several other celebrities were seen at the launch of the second season of Aamir Khan's Satyamev Jayate Water Cup. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir launches Satyamev Jayate Water Cup along with Maha CM

Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and several other celebrities were seen at the Mumbai airport on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka, Deepika, other stars look classy at the airport

Varun Dhawan, Dia Mirza, Sooraj Pancholi, Sanjay Dutt were seen at various locations in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars step out in their stylish best

Bollywood stars like Arjun Rampal, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor and others were seen at various locations in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood celebs get spotted as they step out

Bollywood celebrities had a gala time traveling like true stars, bringing in Christmas eve.(Photo :Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Salman, Bipasha, Raveena bring in Christmas eve Bollywood style

The Censor Board was too generous with numeorus films as far as suggesting cuts were concerned.

Yearender 2016: Was the Censor Board overactive this year?

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham