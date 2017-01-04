Wednesday, Jan 04, 2017 | Last Update : 02:01 AM IST

India, All India

If seniority only basis, a computer can pick Army Chief, says Manohar Parrikar

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Jan 4, 2017, 1:20 am IST
Updated : Jan 4, 2017, 1:37 am IST

Government had selected Gen. Bipin Rawat as the Army Chief superseding two other officers.

Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar (Photo: PTI)
 Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Stressing that due procedures were “perfectly followed” by the government in appointing the new Army Chief, defence minister Manohar Parrikar said on Tuesday that if seniority were the only criterion, computer could have selected service chiefs based on date of birth.

He added there would not have been the need of any due process or Cabinet Committee for Appointment if seniority alone was the criterion. He was responding to a question on whether the government intends to go in for deep selection and setting aside seniority principle when it comes to selection of service chiefs.

“I do not know where there is principle of seniority. There is a procedure set wherein all commanders are verified for their performance. I can assure you that those who were considered were all good. Too good and probably that is the reason we could not take decision early,” Mr Parrikar was quoted by news agencies as saying in a press conference here. In December, the government had selected Gen. Bipin Rawat as the Army Chief superseding two other officers — Lt. Gen. Praveen Bakshi and Lt. Gen. P.M. Hariz — breaking away from the tradition of seniority principle since 1983.

“They are all good, capable. Circumstances probably required this selection...If you go by seniority principle, there would be no need of any procedure.”

There would be no requirement of any raksha mantri (defence minister), there would no requirement of Cabinet Committee on Appointment because then it is a computer job. Date of birth decides who becomes the General,” he was quoted as saying. He questioned why the government needs to spend four-five months studying the profile of officers, taking Intelligence Bureau reports among others. “I can tell you this much that procedure has been perfectly followed as laid down. You can read the procedure. No procedural violation has taken place,” Mr Parrikar said.

Tags: manohar parrikar, bipin rawat, army chief

MOST POPULAR

1

People new to sex should not try these positions

2

Syrian actor who became refugee now in Hollywood

3

Girl's butt implants fall off at concert in viral video

4

Now, apply for Haj using an app

5

Deepika adorably welcomes Vin Diesel to India in Hindi

more

Editors' Picks

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: PTI)

TMC MP held: Mamata challenges Modi to arrest her

A breath of fresh air among all the negativity (Photo: Facebook)

Meghalaya CM sings Beatles classic 'All my loving' with Oppn leader

File photo of UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav with Mulayam Singh Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

Peace? Akhilesh visits dad Mulayam's home after phone chat

The government on Monday clarified that customers have the right to say no to the service charge if they are not happy with the dining experience.(Photo: PTI/Representational)

Diners can now decide if they want to pay service charge, says govt

Representational Picture (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: Drunk men molest women in front of cops on New Year

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Conor McGregor became the first UFC fighter to hold two titles simultaneously. (Photo: AP)

Conor McGregor becomes 1st fighter to hold 2 UFC titles

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham