Wednesday, Jan 04, 2017 | Last Update : 04:28 AM IST

India, All India

Gear up to meet new challenges: Thakur

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 4, 2017, 2:53 am IST
Updated : Jan 4, 2017, 2:54 am IST

ustice Thakur was appointed as a Judge of the Supreme Court in November 2009.

Outgoing Chief Justice of India Justice T.S. Thakur with CJI-designate Justice JS Khehar at his farewell ceremony in New Delhi. (Photo: Biplab Banerjee)
 Outgoing Chief Justice of India Justice T.S. Thakur with CJI-designate Justice JS Khehar at his farewell ceremony in New Delhi. (Photo: Biplab Banerjee)

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India T.S. Thakur retired on Tuesday after a successful tenure of over seven years, leaving an indelible imprint as a fearless and courageous judge.

On the last working day on Tuesday, he shared the Bench with the incoming CJI J.S. Khehar . He was given a warm farewell by the members of the Bar and the Bench at a function organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association. Justice Thakur was appointed as a Judge of the Supreme Court in November 2009, and during his tenure, he has rendered several landmark judgments on various branches of law, in particular, the BCCI case and on making elections secular — free from religion — and describing repeated ordinances as a fraud on the Constitution. Justice Thakur was known for his impeccable honesty, integrity, simplicity, frank and forthright views and comments, which invited the wrath of the NDA government, which was at loggerheads with the judiciary.

In his farewell speech, Justice Thakur called upon the judges to meet the challenges posed by emerging cyber laws and medico legal disputes. He said the country is growing and emerging as a super power and unless the judiciary meets the challenges, it will not be possible to keep abreast of the development.

Tags: t.s. thakur, supreme court, nda government
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

People new to sex should not try these positions

2

Syrian actor who became refugee now in Hollywood

3

Girl's butt implants fall off at concert in viral video

4

Now, apply for Haj using an app

5

Deepika adorably welcomes Vin Diesel to India in Hindi

more

Editors' Picks

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: PTI)

TMC MP held: Mamata challenges Modi to arrest her

A breath of fresh air among all the negativity (Photo: Facebook)

Meghalaya CM sings Beatles classic 'All my loving' with Oppn leader

File photo of UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav with Mulayam Singh Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

Peace? Akhilesh visits dad Mulayam's home after phone chat

The government on Monday clarified that customers have the right to say no to the service charge if they are not happy with the dining experience.(Photo: PTI/Representational)

Diners can now decide if they want to pay service charge, says govt

Representational Picture (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: Drunk men molest women in front of cops on New Year

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

A produce worker was photographed looking at his work after arranging produce on the shelf (Photo: Reddit)

Photoshop battle over produce worker admiring his work

Each week, patients at the Support Hospital of Brasilia receive visits from a special breed of therapist: dogs trained to help them recover from disease or injury. (Photo: AP)

Patients at Brazilian hospital get special 'pet therapy'

Social media activity went up this year and with it the number of bizarre challenges on the internet also saw a rise with people putting codoms on their heads and having A4 size waist (Photo: Facebook)

Yearender 2016: Weirdest internet challenges of 2016

With the most number of hugs in a minute and the highest dunk of a biscuit in tea by a bungee jumper, 2016 was a year of bizarre and innovative efforts making it into record books (Photo: Facebook/YouTube)

Yearender 2016: Weirdest world records

While everything that glitters made a come back in 2016, trends like hidden rainbow hair and hologhraphic lip gloss ruled as social media became a platform for spreading the word (Photo: Instagram)

Yearender 2016: Hottest beauty trends this year

The Melanin Goddess dazzled the world of fashion this year while Indian acid attack survivor Reshma Qureshi gave hope with her appearance at NY Fashion Week, a year when people made news on the fashion circuit for good initiatives as well as the wrong reasons (Photo: AFP/Instagram/Facebook)

Yearender 2016: Making news on the ramp

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham