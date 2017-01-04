Gear up to meet new challenges: Thakur

ustice Thakur was appointed as a Judge of the Supreme Court in November 2009.

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India T.S. Thakur retired on Tuesday after a successful tenure of over seven years, leaving an indelible imprint as a fearless and courageous judge.

On the last working day on Tuesday, he shared the Bench with the incoming CJI J.S. Khehar . He was given a warm farewell by the members of the Bar and the Bench at a function organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association. Justice Thakur was appointed as a Judge of the Supreme Court in November 2009, and during his tenure, he has rendered several landmark judgments on various branches of law, in particular, the BCCI case and on making elections secular — free from religion — and describing repeated ordinances as a fraud on the Constitution. Justice Thakur was known for his impeccable honesty, integrity, simplicity, frank and forthright views and comments, which invited the wrath of the NDA government, which was at loggerheads with the judiciary.

In his farewell speech, Justice Thakur called upon the judges to meet the challenges posed by emerging cyber laws and medico legal disputes. He said the country is growing and emerging as a super power and unless the judiciary meets the challenges, it will not be possible to keep abreast of the development.