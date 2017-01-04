Wednesday, Jan 04, 2017 | Last Update : 08:49 AM IST

Enraged over MP's arrest, TMC workers attack Bengal BJP general secy's house

Incidentally, the BJP office, which was attacked last night, is situated in central Kolkata which is part of Sudip’s Sabha constituency.

BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha claimed 15 party workers were injured in the attack on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)
Kolkata: West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary Krishna Bhattacharya’s house was bombed on Wednesday, allegedly by Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers protesting against the arrest of TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay in the Rose Valley scam.

Agitated over the arrest of Sudip Bandyopadhyay, a confidante of Trinamool supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, hordes of party workers descended on the BJP office in central Kolkata on Tuesday, shouting anti-Narendra Modi slogans and hurling stones, leaving several workers of the saffron party injured and half-a-dozen cars parked outside damaged.

BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha claimed 15 party workers were injured in the attack. As the protest continued, a CRPF contingent was rushed to secure BJP office and ensure safety of its workers. “We appealed to the Union home ministry to send in the CRPF to ensure our safety and security. A contingent of CRPF was sent to the BJP office to ensure our safety,” Sinha said. Sinha said five to six cars belonging to the party were damaged and Modi’s effigies set alight, he said.

“More than 10-15 workers of our party received severe injuries. Stones were hurled at cars parked outside. Is this democracy? A person who has looted public money has been arrested. So why are they protesting against our party office,” he asked.

Sinha was present inside the party office during the attack. Incidentally, the BJP office is situated in central Kolkata which is part of Sudip’s Sabha constituency.

