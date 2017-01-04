CBI chargesheets Teesta Setalvad

Activist, husband & their firm accused of FCRA violation.

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had filed a chargesheet against activist Teesta Setalvad’s organisation in a Mumbai court on December 31. The CBI chargesheet was pursuant to a complaint of the ministry of home affairs (MHA) against Ms Setalvad, accusing her of violation of Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) rules while receiving foreign funds without MHA’s approval.

Sharing details of the chargesheet, CBI spokesperson R.K. Gaur said that it listed the name of a firm Sabrang Communications and Publishing Private Limited, which was run by Ms Setalvad, her husband Javed Anand and a man named Sushma Raman. “The chargesheet has been filed under Section 120B of Indian Penal Code (criminal conspiracy) along with FCRA 2010 and FCRA 1976,” said Mr Gaur.

The Additional Chief Metropolitan magistrate Court, Mumbai, where, the chargesheet has been filed, has taken cognizance of the offences and directed the accused to appear before the court on February 3.

On December 27, 2016, Solicitor General of India Ranjit Kumar, whose opinion was sought by the human resource development (HRD) ministry, had said — based on the findings of the inquiry committee of the ministry — an FIR could be lodged against Ms Setalvad for spreading disharmony and generating ill-will. The latter had been championing the cause of the 2002 Gujarat riot victims and had been questioning the role of the government in the violence that saw hundreds dead and thousands displaced from their homes.

Ms Setalvad’s organisation had come under the scanner of the MHA along with other NGOs for receiving funds from abroad without taking requisite permissions as they were under the “previous permission” category.