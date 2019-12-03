Tuesday, Dec 03, 2019 | Last Update : 03:56 PM IST

India, All India

No pardon given to convict in ex-Punjab CM assassination: Amit Shah

PTI
Published : Dec 3, 2019, 1:50 pm IST
Updated : Dec 3, 2019, 1:50 pm IST

During the Question Hour, Congress member from Punjab Ravneet Singh Bittu sought a response from Shah on why Rajoana was pardoned.

Asking the member not to go by media reports, the home minister said, “koi maafi ki nahi gayi (no pardon has been given)”. (Photo: File)
 Asking the member not to go by media reports, the home minister said, “koi maafi ki nahi gayi (no pardon has been given)”. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday told the Lok Sabha that no pardon has been given to Balwant Singh Rajoana, who was convicted for the assassination of the then Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh in 1995.

During the Question Hour, Congress member from Punjab Ravneet Singh Bittu sought a response from Shah on why Rajoana was pardoned. Bittu is the grandson of Beant Singh.

Asking the member not to go by media reports, the home minister said, “koi maafi ki nahi gayi (no pardon has been given)”.

In September, the Union Home Ministry officials had announced the central government’s decision to commute the death sentence of Rajoana to life imprisonment.

The decision was taken as a “humanitarian gesture” on the occasion of 550th birth celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev, the officials had said.

Rajoana, a former Punjab Police constable, was convicted for his involvement in an explosion outside the Punjab civil secretariat that killed Beant Singh and 16 others in 1995.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), which is part of the Narendra Modi government, had said the decision of commutation of death sentence would go a long way in assuaging the “hurt” feelings of the Sikh community who had to go through “unspeakable repression and humiliation during those dark days” when Punjab was pushed into terrorism.

Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal is the SAD representative in the Union Cabinet.

While announcing the commutation of Rajoana’s death sentence, the home ministry had said eight other Sikh prisoners, lodged in different jails in the country for committing crimes during the militancy in Punjab, would also be released by the government on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Shri Guru Nanak Devji as a humanitarian gesture.

A special court had in July 2007 awarded the death sentence to Rajoana, along with another terrorist Jagtar Singh Hawara, in the Beant Singh assassination case.

Rajoana, a Babbar Khalsa terrorist was the second human bomb in case the first one would have failed in killing the Congress leader.

Rajoana was scheduled to be hanged on March 31, 2012.

However, the execution was stayed on March 28, 2012, by the then UPA government at the Centre after Shiromoni Gurudwara Prabhandak Committee, the Sikh religious body, filed a mercy petition.

The Shiromani Akali Dal, which was then in power in Punjab, campaigned against his execution.

The President had forwarded the plea to the Home Ministry to take a call on it. Since then the petition was pending with the home ministry.

Tags: amit shah, lok sabha, balwant singh rajoana, beant singh, ravneet singh bittu
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

He asserted that this draft legislation was as important as the move to abrogate Article 370. (Photo: File)

Rajnath speaks of PM's dissatisfaction with absenteeism among BJP MPs

A 38-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh has been arrested for the murder of a couple and their child. However, the police claimed that the man is a sex maniac and near a necrophile, reported IANS. (Representational Image)

‘Sex maniac’ kills couple in sleep, rapes woman’s corpse, their 10-year-old daughter; arrested

Delhi’s gangster, Neeraj Bawana, ha sent a list of demands to superintendent which he says are essential for him to “pass time and maintain sanity” in the prison. (Photo: File)

'Want non-veg food, ipod: Delhi gangster Neeraj Bawana's demand to pass time in jail

This move is expected to have massive ramifications on the nation's political landscape. The step will be significant as the BJP is often portrayed as the party against reservation. (Phtoo: ANI)

Cops to register FIRs even if offence committed outside jurisdiction: Andhra DGP

MOST POPULAR

1

Melania Trump unveils patriotism-themed Christmas to celebrate 'Spirit of America' at White House

2

Mukesh Ambani 9th richest on Forbes' real-time billionaires list

3

Realme X2 Pro review: The best flagship killer of the year

4

Indian startup offers Rs 1 lakh to interns for sleeping at work for 100 days

5

Shock iPhone 12 details leaked; this is the future for Apple

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham