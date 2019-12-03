Assam’s student bodies step up stir against CAB

The Aasu leadership, which has been invited for a talk with the ministry of home affairs, said that they are not going to budge from their stand.

Guwahati: If anti-CAB movement has started subsiding in three states ruled by Inner Line Permit (ILP), the student bodies of Assam and other northeastern states have intensified their agitation to block Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) expected to be tabled in Parliament in its new format next week.

The All Assam Student Union (Aasu) workers, who took out a motorcycle rally throughout the state on Monday, also demonstrated in front of regional Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) offices, accusing the party of betraying the people who gave them mandate against CAB.

Expressing surprise over the silence of AGP leaders who had left ruling alliance while opposing the CAB, the Aasu leaders said that party has surrendered before the saffron leadership.

The Aasu leaders said that their protest against CAB will continue until the government scraps the bill. The Aasu which has also banned the entry of Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal into Dibrugarh University on Monday, demonstrated outside the parental house of the chief minister.

The Aasu leadership, which has been invited for a talk with the ministry of home affairs, said that they are not going to budge from their stand.

Claiming that proposed discussion with Union home minister was a “sheer drama”, the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samity (KMSS) on Monday said that foreigners may not be able to buy land in the sixth schedule or the area administered by IL,P but they will be able to work and cast their vote besides taking land on lease.

KMSS chief Akhil Gogoi, who has not been invited for talks, said that the Centre has not said that the areas under sixth schedule and states having ILP are excluded from CAB, rather it said that CAB would not violate or overrule the existing provision of these areas.