The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Dec 03, 2018 | Last Update : 02:34 PM IST

India, All India

New Delhi's air quality 'very poor', pollution likely to rise

PTI
Published : Dec 3, 2018, 2:21 pm IST
Updated : Dec 3, 2018, 2:21 pm IST

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded an overall AQI of 314, which falls in the 'very poor' category.

The Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR) said the air quality in the national capital is 'very poor' and at present there is 'insignificant intrusion (of pollutants) from outside of Delhi'. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 The Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR) said the air quality in the national capital is 'very poor' and at present there is 'insignificant intrusion (of pollutants) from outside of Delhi'. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: Air quality in Delhi oscillated between "poor" and "very poor" categories Monday due to local pollutants as authorities predicted further rise in the pollution level.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded an overall AQI of 314, which falls in the "very poor" category. An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor" and 401 and 500 is considered to be "severe".

The Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR) said the air quality in the national capital is "very poor" and at present there is "insignificant intrusion (of pollutants) from outside of Delhi".

"It is an ideal time to ascertain the impact of local emissions on the pollution level of Delhi," it said. Local emissions include pollutants from vehicles, construction activities and garbage burning, among others. Earlier, authorities had said that vehicular emissions contribute to 40 per cent of the air pollution in Delhi.

The CPCB said in 19 areas of the national capital the air quality was in the "very poor" category, while in six areas it was recorded in the "poor" category.

The PM2.5 (fine particulate matter in the air with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometre) level was recorded at 174 and the PM10 level at 358, it said. Ghaziabad and Noida recorded "very poor" air quality. In Faridabad and Gurgaon, the air quality was "poor" and "moderate" respectively, the CPCB data showed. Delhi's air quality has been in the "very poor" category for the past one week but on Saturday it had improved to "poor" category for a brief period.

It again slipped into "very poor" category Sunday, the authorities said.

Tags: delhi air quality, cpcb, air quality index, safar
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Smartphone users in India to double by 2022: Report

2

OPPO successfully completes world's first 5G multiparty video call on a smartphone

3

Here’s a list of ‘creepy’ smart gifts that could spy on you

4

Finland's 'ode' to a new era in libraries

5

Priyanka Chopra faces flak for celebratory firework at her wedding

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

more

ALSO FROMLife

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Fashion house's first show in Tokyo saw creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli celebrating Japanese culture. (Photos: AP)

Valentino showcases amazing Pre-Fall 2019 collection in Tokyo

Ssireum is among the oldest surviving sports in Korea. (Photo: AFP)

Korean ssireum festival held in Andong

From rare Sumatran tigers, to an albino calf, escaped wolf and a runaway peacock who fled with turkeys, here are animals in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From glazed roast chicken, to chocolate sheet cake and brussel sprouts here are food shots (and recipes) to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food Porn: Scrumptious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham