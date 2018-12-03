Modi, Rahul to address rallies in Rajasthan, Telangana

Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday accused the BJP of mixing politics with caste and other issues.

New Delhi/Bikaner: With campaigning in Rajasthan and Telangana entering the final lap, both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be addressing a series of public rallies in both states.

While the Prime Minister will address a rally at Lal Bahadur Stadium in Hyderabad on December 3, the Congress president is expected to address rallies in Telangana’s Gadwal and Tandur on the same day. Mr Modi had earlier addressed rallies at Nizamabad and Mahbubnagar on November 27.

Similarly in Rajasthan where the BJP is facing a tough fight from the Congress to retain power, the Prime Minister will address public meeting at Jodhpur on December 3 and in Hanumangarh, Sikar and Jaipur on December 4.

The Congress president will also be in the state on December 4, when he will address public meetings at Malakhera in Alwar district, Surajgarh in Jhunjhunu district and Salumber in Udaipur district.

Polling for the the 200-seat Rajasthan Assembly and 119 member Assembly in Telangana is scheduled on December 7 and counting for these two states, along with Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram, where polling is over, will be on December 11.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader and former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday accused the BJP of mixing politics with caste and other issues.

“There is huge resentment among people against chief minister Vasundhara Raje. Asking about mother and father of anyone can be an issue of criticism, but it cannot be an issue of doing politics,” Mr Gehlot told reporters in Bikaner.

“BJP is not doing politics based on issues. It has mixed other issues, incl-uding castes,” he said.

Targeting Mr Modi, the senior Congress leader alleged that he was the first Prime Minister who is not doing politics on the issues maintaining the dignity of his post.

“He should do politics on national and international issues,” the former CM said.

Asserting that elections are like festivals and should be celebrated with brotherhood and good feeling. Mr Gehlot said that the Congress president has also said that the party doesn’t have a fight with anyone, but it is a fight of ideology, policies and programmes.

“They talk about Rahul Gandhi, Pandit Nehru, but Prime Minister Modi and Vasundhara will have to take 100 births to become Nehru,” he said.