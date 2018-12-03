The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Dec 03, 2018 | Last Update : 11:06 AM IST

India, All India

J&K: Encounter underway in Shopian, two terrorists trapped

ANI
Published : Dec 3, 2018, 9:53 am IST
Updated : Dec 3, 2018, 9:53 am IST

Two terrorists are reportedly trapped in the area. Firing has been stopped at present and a search is underway.

This comes after two terrorists were killed in an encounter in the Khrew area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district last week. (Representational image | PTI)
 This comes after two terrorists were killed in an encounter in the Khrew area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district last week. (Representational image | PTI)

Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir): An encounter between security forces and terrorists is underway in the Sangran village of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district.

Two terrorists are reportedly trapped in the area. Firing has been stopped at present and a search is underway.

This comes after two terrorists were killed in an encounter in the Khrew area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district last week.

Arms and ammunition were recovered from the slain terrorists. The police stated that no collateral damage took place during the encounter.

Further details are awaited. 

Tags: j&k encounter, shopian encounter, jammu and kashmir
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir

MOST POPULAR

1

Finland's 'ode' to a new era in libraries

2

Priyanka Chopra faces flak for celebratory firework at her wedding

3

Kangana says actors get unnecessary attention, voices for technicians, labourers

4

Angry Birds firm Rovio buys strategy game studio PlayRaven

5

Facebook Search: How it works in under two minutes

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

more

ALSO FROMLife

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Fashion house's first show in Tokyo saw creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli celebrating Japanese culture. (Photos: AP)

Valentino showcases amazing Pre-Fall 2019 collection in Tokyo

Ssireum is among the oldest surviving sports in Korea. (Photo: AFP)

Korean ssireum festival held in Andong

From rare Sumatran tigers, to an albino calf, escaped wolf and a runaway peacock who fled with turkeys, here are animals in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From glazed roast chicken, to chocolate sheet cake and brussel sprouts here are food shots (and recipes) to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food Porn: Scrumptious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham