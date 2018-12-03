The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

If world's tallest statue can be made, why not Ram Temple, asks RSS leader

ANI
Published : Dec 3, 2018, 2:59 pm IST
Updated : Dec 3, 2018, 2:59 pm IST

Hosable said, "The patience of Hindu's must not be tested. We will not fight with them but will stay persistent.'

He also claimed that a past government had promised about handing over the disputed piece of land to the Hindu community. (Photo: ANI)
Mumbai: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) office bearer Dattatreya Hosabale on Sunday said that if the world's largest statue can be constructed, why a law can't be passed for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Addressing an event organised by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Hosable said, "The patience of Hindu's must not be tested. We will not fight with them but will stay persistent. We shall wait no more for the construction of the temple. A law must be made. If the world's tallest statue of Iron man (Sardar Patel) can be made at Narmada Sarovar, why can't there be a law for construction of a Grand Ram temple at the banks of River Saryu?"

Hosabale also insisted that some definitive way must be found for the construction of the Ram Temple and said, "It is important that a way must be found for a way to construct the Ram Temple. Make a law, pass an ordinance, go through court or have a talk, do whatever it takes but a way for construction of Ram Mandir must be found. It has been 26 years since Ram Lala is living in a Tent."

He also claimed that a past government had promised about handing over the disputed piece of land to the Hindu community and said, "After the structure was demolished the government under the leadership of Narasimha Rao had given an assurance that if evidence of existence of a temple is found at the place, the Ram Janambhoomi will be handed over to Hindu community for the construction a temple. Now it is being said that Ram Mandir is not a priority."

Earlier, on October 28, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Indresh Kumar had criticised the three-Judge bench of the Supreme Court which had on October 29 adjourned the Ayodhya title suit till January 2019 to fix the date of hearing in the matter. He said that the bench has "delayed" justice and "disrespected" the Constitution.

Tags: rss, dattatreya hosabale, vhp, statue of unity, ram temple
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

