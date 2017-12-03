The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Dec 03, 2017 | Last Update : 07:05 AM IST

India, All India

Geeta says couple from Bihar not her parents

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : Dec 3, 2017, 5:46 am IST
Updated : Dec 3, 2017, 5:48 am IST

Several couples in the recent past have visited Geeta in the institute claiming that she is their daughter. But, Geeta did not recognise them.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj with Geeta (Photo: ANI)
 External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj with Geeta (Photo: ANI)

Bhopal: A couple from Bihar on Saturday claimed Geeta, the deaf and mute Indian girl brought back from Pakistan in 2015, as their daughter and met her at an institute for speech and hearing impaired in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, where she has currently been lodged, requesting for their reunion.

However, Geeta failed to recognise them, in-charge of the institute J.D. Jain told this newspaper.

“The couple hailing from Alinagar village under Nalanda district in Bihar approached the institute authorities claiming that Geeta is their daughter. They claimed that their daughter had gone missing around nine years back,” Mr Jain said

The couple — Ram Swarup Choudhury and his wife Chinta Devi — claimed they saw Geeta in news channels and recognised her as their missing daughter and decided to come to the institute to see her. But, Geeta was apparently separated from her family 14 years ago. Besides, Geeta also refused to recognise the couple.

“Geeta said her mother was a literate person. But, Chinta Devi is an illiterate woman and hence cannot be her mother,” Mr Jain said.

However, the couple has been asked to approach the ministry of external affairs (MEA), the appropriate authority to take a decision on the matter, he added.

According to him, the Bihar couple directly approached the institute to stake claim for Geeta as their daughter without following the official procedure of moving the MEA first.

Several couples in the recent past have visited Geeta in the institute claiming that she is their daughter. But, Geeta did not recognise them.

Geeta was reportedly just 7 to 8 years old when she was found sitting alone on the Samjhauta Express by a Pakistan Rangers at the Lahore railway station.

She was adopted by Bilquis Edhi, a Pakistani philanthropist attached to Edhi Foundation, and lived with her in Karachi until October 2015, when she was brought back to India at the initiative of foreign minister Sushma Swaraj.

Ms Swaraj has even announced a reward of `1 lakh to the person who can find Geeta’s parents.

Tags: geeta, samjhauta express, pakistan rangers, sushma swaraj
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Pervy dude alert: Chris Pratt warns of social media impostor hitting on female fans

2

Doctors remove 72 coins from Palghar man's stomach

3

Elderly woman arrested for making poisonous Ricin, testing on neighbours

4

Immigrants future of US: Indian-American philanthropist at Naturalization Ceremony

5

Hindu tradition of throwing ‘Holi’ colours may carry health risks

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham