The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Dec 03, 2017 | Last Update : 01:47 AM IST

India, All India

BJP original Hindutva party, Congress a poor clone: Jaitley

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 3, 2017, 1:04 am IST
Updated : Dec 3, 2017, 1:06 am IST

Rahul Gandhi questions PM on Gujarat’s low spending on education.

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi. (Photos: PTI)
 Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi. (Photos: PTI)

New Delhi: Union minister and senior leader Arun Jailtey on Saturday asserted his party’s Hindutva roots while taking a jibe at Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and his party leaders’ conscious effort to visit temples and showcase their soft-Hindutva face in the Gujarat Assembly poll campaign. Mr Gandhi countered by questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi over low government spending on education in the election-bound state.

Talking to reporters during campaigning in Gujarat, Mr Jaitley said, “The BJP has always been seen as a pro-Hindutva party. So if an original is available, why one would prefer a clone?” He was responding to a question on Mr Gandhi’s recent temple run in the state.

During campaigning, Mr Gandhi had announced that he is a Shiv bhakt and a Hindu. The Congress had also claimed that Mr Gandhi is a Janeu Dhari Brahmin.

Mr Jaitley also accused the Congress of social polarisation.“ Before the BJP came to power in Gujarat social polarisation was rampant in the state. It is the BJP that has taken the state on the path of development,” he said, adding that the Congress is slowly becoming extinct.

Mr Gandhi took to Twitter to question Mr Modi over low government spending on education in the BJP-ruled Gujarat.

Posing the fourth question in his “a question a day” series, Mr Gandhi asked, “Why is Gujarat on the 26th position with regard to spending on government education?”

Mr Gandhi also alleged that the Gujarat government under the BJP had preferred “business of education” at the cost of government schools and colleges. “How will the dream of new India be realised?” asked Mr Gandhi. For campaigning, the Congress also roped in former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit who questioned the Gujarat development model.

“If the claim of the ruling BJP in Gujarat of having undertaken a lot of development is correct then why is the Prime Minister rushing to the state practically every other day to campaign?” asked Ms Dikshit.

Hitting out at the BJP, she slammed the delay in metro project in Gujarat. “When I visited Gujarat 12 years ago, I had heard about the metro project which was announced some years ago with much fanfare. What has happened to that? Is it running now? It is still more on paper than reality?” she asked.

In the coming days campaigning in the state is going to intensify further. Mr Modi is expected to be in the state on December 3 and 4.

The Congress vice-president is also expected to make another dash to the state before the first phase of elections on December 9. The second phase of polling will take place on December 14 and results will be announced on December 18.

Tags: rahul gandhi, hindutva, arun jailtey
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Pervy dude alert: Chris Pratt warns of social media impostor hitting on female fans

2

Doctors remove 72 coins from Palghar man's stomach

3

Elderly woman arrested for making poisonous Ricin, testing on neighbours

4

Immigrants future of US: Indian-American philanthropist at Naturalization Ceremony

5

Hindu tradition of throwing ‘Holi’ colours may carry health risks

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Ivanka Trump's 350-member delegation includes top administration officials and a large number of Indian-Americans. (Photo: Twitter/ Ken Juster)

Ivanka Trump arrives at Hyderabad for Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2017

IBW2017 sees Martin Da Costa, hosting Freddie Spencer, one of the greatest and youngest world champions of the 80’s, and Leslie Port. (Photo: (c) India Bike Week)

India Bike Week: Moto-culture celebrated in style at Goa

Blenders Pride Fashion Tour, in its 13th edition dazzled the city of Joy. The evening was a spectacular affair with glamorous and inventive designs showcased by ace designers Nikhil Thampi and Shantanu & Nikhil to the eccentric beats presented by Grain ft. Kavya Trehan and Kamakshi Khanna.

Siddharth Malhotra walks the ramp at Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2017

On winning the crown, Manushi said, "The feeling is still sinking in and I am excited to make India proud. I am looking forward to the times ahead."

Miss World 2017: Manushi Chillar brings back the 'blue crown'

The Multi-day fashion week first took place in 2011 and was well received by both Nigerian designers and fashion enthusiasts. (Photo: AP)

Lagos Fashion week: Designers stun on sixth year of the event

Experts say it was common in pre-Columbian times to keep skulls as trophies and display them to symbolize death and rebirth. (Photo: AP)

Bolivians pay homage to skulls in annual festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham