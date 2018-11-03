The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Nov 03, 2018 | Last Update : 04:47 PM IST

India, All India

No point continuing: 'Stressed' Tej Pratap on divorce within 6 months of marriage

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 3, 2018, 3:30 pm IST
Updated : Nov 3, 2018, 3:30 pm IST

'I'm North Pole and she's South Pole,' Tej Pratap Yadav told about Aishwarya Rai whom he married on May 12 this year.

Tej Pratap Yadav got married to Aishwarya Rai on May 12 this year. (Photo: File | PTI)
 Tej Pratap Yadav got married to Aishwarya Rai on May 12 this year. (Photo: File | PTI)

Patna: Elder son of RJD chief Lalu Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav on Saturday confirmed that he has filed a divorce petition in a court. “I'm North Pole and she's South Pole. There have been fights between me and my wife in front of my parents. I don't want to live with her anymore. Ghut-ghut ke jeene se toh koi fayeda hai nahi (There is no point continuing the marriage out of stress).”

The filing of divorce comes within six month of a high-profile ceremony at the sprawling veterinary college grounds on May 12 this year.

Tej Pratap, who was married to former minister and RJD leader’s daughter Aishwarya Rai, said compatibility concerns compelled him to file for divorce.

He said he no longer wants to remain in marriage.

Tej Pratap had approached the court with a divorce petition a few days ago, but it was turned down due to technical reasons.

Also Read: 6 months after wedding, Tej Pratap files for divorce, cites 'compatibility issues'

Aishwarya’s parents have already met Tej Pratap’s mother Rabri Devi. Lalu Yadav, who was jailed for corruption is believed to have summoned his elder son to the Ranchi where he has been kept in a paying ward of Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) after his conviction in a series of fodder scam cases.

Aishwarya too comes from a political family, with her grandfather Daroga Rai being a former chief minister of Bihar and her father Chandrika Rai being a former minister and a Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader.

Tags: lalu yadav, tej pratap yadav, divorce
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

MOST POPULAR

1

Bank of England invites public to nominate British scientist to appear on high tech currency

2

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to reunite for Sanjay Leela Bhansali film?

3

Apple loses $1 trillion status after soft holiday forecast

4

These bricks are made using human urine

5

I don't like 'women-oriented' term, says 'Shakeela' star Richa Chadha

more

Editors' Picks

Shah Rukh Khan.

Happy birthday SRK: B-Town actresses we’d love to see the actor pair up with

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter at his birthday.

Love is in the air? Janhvi gifted beggar biscuits, Ishaan gives the same child cake

Rocketry poster.

R Madhavan’s Rocketry: Who is Nambi Narayan and why is he important

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Kedarnath teaser: Did Sushant and Sara leave these hints from the movie?

Shahid Kapoor, like Vijay Deverakonda, grew a beard for ‘Arjun Reddy.’

Arjun Reddy Hindi remake on floors tomorrow: Why it’s perfect for Shahid Kapoor!

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham