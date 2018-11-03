No point continuing: 'Stressed' Tej Pratap on divorce within 6 months of marriage

'I'm North Pole and she's South Pole,' Tej Pratap Yadav told about Aishwarya Rai whom he married on May 12 this year.

Tej Pratap Yadav got married to Aishwarya Rai on May 12 this year. (Photo: File | PTI)

Patna: Elder son of RJD chief Lalu Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav on Saturday confirmed that he has filed a divorce petition in a court. “I'm North Pole and she's South Pole. There have been fights between me and my wife in front of my parents. I don't want to live with her anymore. Ghut-ghut ke jeene se toh koi fayeda hai nahi (There is no point continuing the marriage out of stress).”

The filing of divorce comes within six month of a high-profile ceremony at the sprawling veterinary college grounds on May 12 this year.

Tej Pratap, who was married to former minister and RJD leader’s daughter Aishwarya Rai, said compatibility concerns compelled him to file for divorce.

He said he no longer wants to remain in marriage.

Tej Pratap had approached the court with a divorce petition a few days ago, but it was turned down due to technical reasons.

Aishwarya’s parents have already met Tej Pratap’s mother Rabri Devi. Lalu Yadav, who was jailed for corruption is believed to have summoned his elder son to the Ranchi where he has been kept in a paying ward of Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) after his conviction in a series of fodder scam cases.

Aishwarya too comes from a political family, with her grandfather Daroga Rai being a former chief minister of Bihar and her father Chandrika Rai being a former minister and a Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader.