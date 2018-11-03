The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Nov 03, 2018 | Last Update : 03:04 PM IST

India, All India

Modi vest or Nehru jacket? Firm behind PM's gift to South Korean prez responds

PTI
Published : Nov 3, 2018, 2:09 pm IST
Updated : Nov 3, 2018, 2:09 pm IST

JadeBlue Lifestyle India which sent the vests to the South Korean president, said they were 'Modi Jackets'.

On October 31, South Korean President Moon Jae-in tweeted pictures of the sleeveless jackets, to be worn on a kurta. (Photo: Twitter | @TheBlueHouseENG)
 On October 31, South Korean President Moon Jae-in tweeted pictures of the sleeveless jackets, to be worn on a kurta. (Photo: Twitter | @TheBlueHouseENG)

Ahmedabad: The vests gifted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to South Korean President Moon Jae-in were 'Modi Jackets' and not traditional Nehru jackets as claimed by some, the company which makes them said on Friday.

A controversy has broken out on Twitter on how the jackets should be described.

On October 31, Moon Jae-in tweeted pictures of the sleeveless jackets, to be worn on a kurta.

"Prime Minister @narendramodi of India sent me some gorgeous garments. These are modernized versions of traditional Indian costume, known as the ‘Modi Vest’, that can also be worn easily in Korea. They fit perfectly," the South Korean President tweeted.

"During my visit to India, I had told the Prime Minister @narendramodi that he looked great in those vests, and he duly sent them over, all meticulously tailored to my size....," said the South Korean leader.

 

 

The tweets sparked a debate, as some claimed that these were actually Nehru Jackets, popularised by the country's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

"It's really nice of our PM to send these but could he not have sent them without changing the name? All my life I've known these jackets as Nehru jackets and now I find these ones have been labelled "Modi Jacket". Clearly nothing existed in India before 2014," tweeted former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah.

 

 

Bipin Chauhan, managing director of JadeBlue Lifestyle India which sent the vests to the South Korean president, said they were "Modi Jackets".

Chauhan said he has been designing and making Modi's clothes since 1989.

"Originally, these were 'bandhgala' (closed neck) jackets. They were worn by Nehru and even Sardar Patel. But the ones we sell are Modi Jackets. It is a bit longer and more comfortable in fit than Nehru Jackets," said Chauhan.

The older version was sold in off-white and black shades but Modi prefers a wider colour palette, he said.

"Modi ji has created a brand. It has become popular after 2014," he said.

"In the past, these jackets, worn by Nehru and Sardar, were considered premium apparel for the elite. Now Modi ji has popularised them among the masses," he added.

Tags: pm modi, south korean president, moon jae-in
Location: India, Gujarat, Ahmedabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Bank of England invites public to nominate British scientist to appear on high tech currency

2

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to reunite for Sanjay Leela Bhansali film?

3

Apple loses $1 trillion status after soft holiday forecast

4

These bricks are made using human urine

5

I don't like 'women-oriented' term, says 'Shakeela' star Richa Chadha

more

Editors' Picks

Shah Rukh Khan.

Happy birthday SRK: B-Town actresses we’d love to see the actor pair up with

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter at his birthday.

Love is in the air? Janhvi gifted beggar biscuits, Ishaan gives the same child cake

Rocketry poster.

R Madhavan’s Rocketry: Who is Nambi Narayan and why is he important

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Kedarnath teaser: Did Sushant and Sara leave these hints from the movie?

Shahid Kapoor, like Vijay Deverakonda, grew a beard for ‘Arjun Reddy.’

Arjun Reddy Hindi remake on floors tomorrow: Why it’s perfect for Shahid Kapoor!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Aanand L Rai directorial Zero's trailer was revealed at a launch event in Mumbai on Friday, which also marks Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday. Check out the exclusive pictures from the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Zero trailer launch: From pani-puri to b'day cake and SRK's bauua pose!

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan who turned 53 on Friday, greeted thousands of his fans outside his residence at midnight and thanked them for their wishes. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh Khan turns 53: Superstar greets fans outside Mannat at midnight

It was the occasion of Halloween when R. Madhavan launched his upcoming movie Rocketry's trailer, while Shraddha Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan and others were still in the mood to celebrate!

Taimur, Yash & Roohi's cute Halloween, Shraddha parties, Madhavan launches Rocketry

The entire cast and crew of Bollywood film Badhaai Ho celebrated the success of their box office hit. The party which was held at a pub in Mumbai suburb was also attended by other Bollywood celebs. Check out the pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Badhaai Ho success bash: Ayushmann Khurrana & team celebrate BO victory

Bollywood stars Kangana Ranaut, Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao, Parineeti Chopra, Rhea Chakraborty and other celebs were spotted in the city. Check out the pictures here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Kangana, Rajkummar, Parineeti, Rhea step out in style

Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and other celebs were spotted in the city. Check out the latest and exclusive pictures of B-Town stars here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Star-struck: Deepika, Kareena, Jacqueline, Saif, Sid spotted in the city

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham