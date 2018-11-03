The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Nov 03, 2018 | Last Update : 01:22 PM IST

India, All India

Australian found hanging from tree in Bodh Gaya, cops call it 'suicide'

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Nov 3, 2018, 12:36 pm IST
Updated : Nov 3, 2018, 12:47 pm IST

A suicide note has been recovered in which Heath John had asked police to inform about his death to his sister in Australia.

The Australian tourist has been identified as Heath John. (Representational Image)
 The Australian tourist has been identified as Heath John. (Representational Image)

Bodh Gaya: An Australian tourist was found hanging from a tree inside a forest in the Buddhist pilgrimage town of Bodh Gaya in Bihar.

The tourist has been identified as Heath John.

Police said that 33-year-old Heath has committed suicide. “It’s a case of suicide,” Hindustan Times quoted Gaya senior police superintendent Rajiv Kumar Mishra as saying.

Mishra added that a suicide note has been recovered in which Heath had asked police to inform about his death to his sister in Australia.

Ruling out the possibility of murder, Police said they have informed Heath’s father about his death. Police got his father’s number from the suicide note.

Heath’s bag, a diary and water bottle was also recovered by the police from the spot.

The senior police official said that Heath had come to India in June on a two-day trip, but overstayed.

According to reports, the body of Heath was spotted by locals passing by the forest on Saturday morning. Police rushed to the spot as soon as they were informed.

Tags: bodh gaya, tourist dead, foreign national dead, suicide
Location: India, Bihar, Gaya

MOST POPULAR

1

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to reunite for Sanjay Leela Bhansali film?

2

Apple loses $1 trillion status after soft holiday forecast

3

These bricks are made using human urine

4

I don't like 'women-oriented' term, says 'Shakeela' star Richa Chadha

5

Happy birthday SRK: Superstar takes time out to greet fans outside Mannat at midnight

more

Editors' Picks

Shah Rukh Khan.

Happy birthday SRK: B-Town actresses we’d love to see the actor pair up with

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter at his birthday.

Love is in the air? Janhvi gifted beggar biscuits, Ishaan gives the same child cake

Rocketry poster.

R Madhavan’s Rocketry: Who is Nambi Narayan and why is he important

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Kedarnath teaser: Did Sushant and Sara leave these hints from the movie?

Shahid Kapoor, like Vijay Deverakonda, grew a beard for ‘Arjun Reddy.’

Arjun Reddy Hindi remake on floors tomorrow: Why it’s perfect for Shahid Kapoor!

more

ALSO FROMLife

From cat shows, to new born zebra foals, ocelots and capybaras, here are animals who grabbed headlines. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From roast turkey to quiche and cakes, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Halloween is observed in several countries on 31 October, the eve of the Western Christian feast of All Hallows' Day. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: The creepy, crawly and scary take to streets celebrating Halloween

From a lion cub born in a garage to a baby octopus, returning bighorn sheep and lemurs, here are animals who grabbed eyeballs this week. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Texan chilli, to brussel sprouts, roasted salmon and shepherd's pie, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Food pics for the hungry soul

Sao Paulo's 46th Fashion Week, is underway this week featuring a new venue, a new format, and debut of four new labels. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Sao Paolo Fashion Week sees Brazil in a flurry of designs and colours

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham