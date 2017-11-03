The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Nov 03, 2017 | Last Update : 01:17 AM IST

India, All India

Rahul Gandhi visits NTPC site, death toll up to 30

THE ASIAN AGE. | AMITA VERMA
Published : Nov 3, 2017, 1:00 am IST
Updated : Nov 3, 2017, 1:01 am IST

Rahul Gandhi met victims’ families in Rae Bareli on Thursday.

Rahul Gandhi visits the victims of Unchahar NTPC boiler in Raebareli. (Photo: PTI)
 Rahul Gandhi visits the victims of Unchahar NTPC boiler in Raebareli. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: The death toll in the NTPC boiler blast in Rae Bareli has escalated to 30 with more injured workers succumbing to burn injuries.

The doctors have said that the toll was likely to rise further as more than a dozen contractual laborers were battling for life with more than 90 per cent burn wounds.

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi was among the first politicians to reach Rae Bareli. Mr Gandhi visited the post mortem house where he met the victim’s families.

Following this, he went to the district hospital where he met the injured persons and finally to the site of the incident.

He was accompanied by senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and UPCC president Raj Babbar. This place is Mr Ghandi’s mother and Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s parliamentary constituency.

Mr Gandhi said that he wanted a fair probe into the incident and government jobs for the kin of those who had lost their lives.

Mr Azad said, “It is an unfortunate incident and we do not wish to politicise it but there must be an independent probe into the lapses that led to the blast.”

A technical team from NTPC also arrived at the accident site on Thursday to probe the incident.

A magisterial inquiry has also been ordered by the district magistrate Sanjay Khatri.  Meanwhile, six of the 30 injured persons who were shifted to Lucknow after the incident on Wednesday evening, died during treatment in the small hours of Thursday, taking the death toll to 30.  

Three senior officials of NTPC Sanjeev Sharma, Prabhat Srivastava and Misri Ram who had been critically injured in the mishap, were flown to Delhi in air ambulances.

Meanwhile, NTPC workers raised slogans against the management at the gate of the unit in Rae Bareli.

Tags: rahul gandhi, ntpc blast
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Hackers hitlist unfolded: Russia sought many targets, Hillary Clinton was one

2

Hawaii man ordered to write 144 compliments for ex-girlfriend

3

Water off a duck's back: Aishwarya to Abhishek after hullabaloo over her weight gain

4

Cigarette lighter removed from man's stomach

5

India vs New Zealand T20: Ashish Nehra says he has no regrets in his 18-year-long cricket journey

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham