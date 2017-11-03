NTPC blast: PM approves ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for families of all victims

The Prime Minister has approved Rs 50,000 each for those injured due to the accident,” said the PMO on Twitter.

At least 100 people have suffered injuries after a boiler exploded at the National Thermal Power Corporation plant in Raebareli. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: In addition to the Rs 2 lakh compensation announced by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday night Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday approved an ex-gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of those killed in an explosion in the NTPC’s Unchahar power plant in Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli district.

Also, a compensation amount of Rs 20 lakh will be given to kins, union power minister R K Singh said on Thursday.

“Prime Minister @narendramodi has approved an ex- gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the accident at the NTPC plant in Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh.

The Prime Minister has approved Rs 50,000 each for those injured due to the accident,” said the PMO on Twitter.