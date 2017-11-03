The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Nov 03, 2017 | Last Update : 01:17 AM IST

India, All India

Appointment of Rakesh Asthana illegal: Prashant Bhushan in PIL

THE ASIAN AGE. | J VENKATESAN
Published : Nov 3, 2017, 12:49 am IST
Updated : Nov 3, 2017, 12:56 am IST

Asthana had also handled the probe in the case relating to the burning of Sabarmati Express at Godhra railway station in 2002.

Rakesh Asthana (Photo: PTI)
 Rakesh Asthana (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Advocate Prashant Bhushan, through Common Cause has moved the Supreme Court challenging the appointment of Rakesh Asthana as CBI Special Director as being illegal, arbitrary, mala fide and in violation of the principle of impeccable and institutional integrity.

A Gujarat-cadre IPS officer, one of the key cases that Mr Asthana has been handling in the CBI was against Lalu Prasad Yadav, where the former railway minister has been accused of several irregularities in tenders during his term as railway minister in 2006.

He had also handled the probe in the case relating to the burning of Sabarmati Express at Godhra railway station in 2002, which resulted in the communal riots.

In its petition Common Cause said the attributes of institutional integrity have been held to be sine qua non for appointment to such a key position in an integrity institution such as the CBI.

Strict adherence to the letter and spirit of the statutory law in such appointments is necessary for upholding the rule of law and for enforcement of the rights of the citizens under Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution.

It pointed out that on 28.06.2011,  IT had conducted a search and seizure covering 25 premises of Gujarat-based Sterling Biotech and Sandesara Group of Companies at Mumbai, Vadodara and Ooty. During the raid, certain documentary evidence were also found in the premises of the group at Mumbai and Vadodara.

Tags: prashant bhushan, rakesh asthana, lalu prasad yadav
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Hackers hitlist unfolded: Russia sought many targets, Hillary Clinton was one

2

Hawaii man ordered to write 144 compliments for ex-girlfriend

3

Water off a duck's back: Aishwarya to Abhishek after hullabaloo over her weight gain

4

Cigarette lighter removed from man's stomach

5

India vs New Zealand T20: Ashish Nehra says he has no regrets in his 18-year-long cricket journey

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham