  India   All India  03 Oct 2020  India's COVID-19 death toll crosses 1-lakh mark
India, All India

India's COVID-19 death toll crosses 1-lakh mark

PTI
Published : Oct 3, 2020, 12:41 am IST
Updated : Oct 3, 2020, 12:41 am IST

India is the second worst hit nation in terms of COVID-19 cases

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) workers hold posters during an awareness drive against the coronavirus pandemic on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's 151st birth anniversary, at Turbhe in Navi Mumbai, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. (PTI)
 Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) workers hold posters during an awareness drive against the coronavirus pandemic on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's 151st birth anniversary, at Turbhe in Navi Mumbai, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. (PTI)

New Delhi: India's COVID-19 death toll crossed one lakh on Friday night, while the caseload climbed to over 64 lakh and recoveries surged to 54,15,197, according to data from states and union territories.

Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday 8 am showed a single-day spike of 81,484 infections, taking the country's COVID-19 tally of cases to 63,94,068, while the death toll climbed to 99,773, with the virus claiming 1,095 lives in a span of 24 hours.

 

However, by night, a PTI tally showed India's COVID-19 caseload at 64,64,012, death toll at 1,00,768 and recoveries at 54,15,197. The tally has been compiled as per information provided by the states and union territories.

India is in the number one position in terms of the number of recovered coronavirus cases followed by Brazil and the US, according to the Johns Hopkins University, which has been compiling COVID-19 data from all over the world.

India is the second worst hit nation in terms of COVID-19 cases after the US, while it is in the third spot in terms of fatalities globally after the US and Brazil, according to JHU data.

 

The Union Health Ministry on Sunday said a total of 53,52,078 people have recuperated from coronavirus infection taking the national recovery rate to 83.70 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate was recorded at 1.56 per cent.

There are 9,42,217 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 14.74 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

