The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Oct 03, 2018 | Last Update : 08:57 AM IST

India, All India

Vasundhara Raje a lioness, but her biggest hunt is farmers: Sachin Pilot

PTI
Published : Oct 3, 2018, 8:11 am IST
Updated : Oct 3, 2018, 8:11 am IST

The Congress leader retorted to Raje calling him a novice and referred to the party's victory in the Ajmer by-elections.

Pilot was addressing a public meeting in Sangod town of Kota district, held on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.
 Pilot was addressing a public meeting in Sangod town of Kota district, held on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

Kota: Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot on Tuesday alleged that the farmers in the state were dying but Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje was busy in her 'Gaurav Yatra'.

Pilot was addressing a public meeting in Sangod town of Kota district, held on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

On Raje's reported claim that she would fight for the people of the state like a lioness, Pilot said that though she was a lioness, her biggest hunt was farmers.

The 'moong daal' is being sold Rs 125 per kilogram, the prices of diesel and petrol are skyrocketing, and the farmers were not able to sell their crop at the government-support price, he said.

The Congress leader retorted to Raje calling him a novice and referred to the party's victory in the Ajmer by-elections.

The 41-year-old acknowledged that he certainly had to learn a lot, but in politics, he would give Raje such a defeat in the upcoming assembly elections that she would not be able forget it for a long time.

Pilot asked the public to question the chief minister if she had ever been able to sleep soundly at night ever since he became the state party chief.

"We have at several times in the past four-and-a-half years forced the BJP's state and central governments to kneel down before the pressure by the Congress in the interest of the public," he claimed.

The state Congress chief also quipped at the perceived differences between Raje and BJP chief Amit Shah.

Pilot said Raje had got no time to look at into the hut of the poor and said the CM was very busy as she has to "defend those who illegally-occupied government lands and to allot the mines to her near and dear ones".

He added that Raje lost a golden opportunity regarding development and progress of the state as her party was in power in the Centre too.

Tags: sachin pilot, vasundhara raje, bjp, amit shah, congress
Location: India, Rajasthan, Kota

MOST POPULAR

1

Lesbian 'witches' chained, raped by families in Cameroon

2

Airfares to shoot up this festive season on surging jet fuel prices

3

Manikarnika teaser: Kangana aka Rani of Jhansi is fierce in battle against Britishers

4

Rajasthan police starts own version of ‘KBC’ to raise awareness about laws

5

Tom Hardy recreating Mogambo Khush Hua is making us remember Amrish Puri

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

more

ALSO FROMLife

Mexico's "lucha libre," a wildly popular mix of sport and entertainment, long featured midgets and dwarves in a deeply demeaning role: they were "mascotas" -- a word that can mean both "mascot" and "pet" -- for full-size wrestlers (Photo: AFP)

Mexico's dwarf wrestlers fight back against mockery to become stars

Paris Fashion Week is a series of designer presentations held semiannually in Paris, France with spring/summer and autumn/winter events held each year. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Paris fashion week sees heady mix of daring designs

Cambodians began their traditional 15-day Pchum Ben festival to pay respects to deceased relatives. (Photos: AP)

Cambodians pay respect to dead relatives in Pchum Ben festival

Ashoura is marked on the tenth day of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Test of faith as devotees mark Ashoura in Pakistan

Around 6 million visitors are expected at the festival grounds in Munich before the Oktoberfest ends on Oct. 7 (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds rush to grab their pint as Oktoberfest opens in Munich

From panipuri to sugar, spice and everything nice, here are innovative Ganesh idols that will leave you spell-bound. (Photos: Twitter/ Facebook/ ANI)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Ganpati idols made with a modern twist will blow you away

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham