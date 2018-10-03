The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, Oct 03, 2018

India

PM Narendra Modi awarded UN's highest environmental honour

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Oct 3, 2018, 12:43 pm IST
Updated : Oct 3, 2018, 12:46 pm IST

The 'Champions of The Earth Award' was presented for his exemplary leadership and advocating action on climate change.

PM Modi was selected in the leadership category for his pioneering work in championing the International Solar Alliance and for his unprecedented pledge to eliminate all single-use plastic in India by 2022. (Photo:@antonioguterres | Twitter)
 PM Modi was selected in the leadership category for his pioneering work in championing the International Solar Alliance and for his unprecedented pledge to eliminate all single-use plastic in India by 2022. (Photo:@antonioguterres | Twitter)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday received the United Nation's highest environmental honour 'Champions of The Earth Award' at a special ceremony in New Delhi.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres presented the award to PM Modi for his exemplary leadership and advocating action on sustainable development and climate change. 

Guterres said, "PM Modi recognises climate change poses a direct existential threat to us. He knows what we need to do to avoid a catastrophe. Other leaders also recognise, know and understand, but the difference is that he not only recognises but also acts." 

PM Modi was selected in the leadership category for his pioneering work in championing the International Solar Alliance and for his unprecedented pledge to eliminate all single-use plastic in India by 2022, a statement said

Apart from Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron has also been named as the recipient of the prestigious award.  

The award was announced on September 26 on the sidelines of 73rd UN General Assembly in New York. 

The annual 'Champions of the Earth' prize is awarded to outstanding leaders from government, civil society and the private sector whose actions have had a positive impact on the environment.

(With inputs from PTI)

