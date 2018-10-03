The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Oct 03, 2018 | Last Update : 07:10 AM IST

India, All India

PM Modi to get ‘Champions of the Earth Award’ on Wed

PTI
Published : Oct 3, 2018, 1:04 am IST
Updated : Oct 3, 2018, 6:28 am IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been selected in the leadership category for his pioneering work in championing the Internati-onal Solar Alliance.

PM Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI )
 PM Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will receive the United Nation’s highest environmental honour ‘Champions of The Earth Award’ at a special ceremony on Wednesday.

Mr Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron have been named as recipients of the prestigious award for their exemplary leadership and advocating action on sustainable development and climate change. The award, announced on September 26 on the sidelines of 73rd UN General Assembly in New York, will be presented by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, an official statement said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been selected in the leadership category for his pioneering work in championing the International Solar Alliance and for his unprecedented pledge to eliminate all single-use plastic in India by 2022, it said. The annual ‘Champions of the Earth’ prize is awarded to outstanding leaders from government, civil society and the private sector whose actions have had a positive impact on the environment.    

Tags: narendra modi, united nation, emmanuel macron, un general assembly

MOST POPULAR

1

Lesbian 'witches' chained, raped by families in Cameroon

2

Airfares to shoot up this festive season on surging jet fuel prices

3

Manikarnika teaser: Kangana aka Rani of Jhansi is fierce in battle against Britishers

4

Rajasthan police starts own version of ‘KBC’ to raise awareness about laws

5

Tom Hardy recreating Mogambo Khush Hua is making us remember Amrish Puri

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Unlike Ayushmann Khurrana’s character of a blind man in ‘AndhaDhun’, stars came with extra alert eyes to figure out the suspense in the film at a scr

AndhaDhun: Ayushmann, Radhika welcome stars galore for their ‘blind date’

Legendary actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor’s wife Krishna Raj Kapoor passed away on Monday and along with members of the Kapoor family, several stars were seen arriving at her residence in Mumbai and at the funeral. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

RIP Krishna Raj Kapoor: Bachchans, Aamir, Alia, others bid final goodbye

Frantic and hectic: Bollywood stars went all out for their films which recently hit the theatres and which were up for release too. (Photos: Viral Bh

Salman for Loveyatri, AndhaDhun teams, Pataakha, Jalebi stars not far behind

The wait got over! The team of ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ finally unveiled the trailer of the film in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

‘Thugs’ Aamir, Big B, Katrina, Fatima finally give glimpse of visual extravaganza

Who better than Shah Rukh Khan to send off athletes participating in the Asian Para Games at an event in Delhi on Wednesday? (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

SRK's words of wisdom, charm for athletes as they leave for Asian Para Games

Move over five-star hotels, the team of upcoming film ‘Baazaar’, which deals with the stock market, went creative by launching the trailer at Bombay

Taking the bull by its horns: Innovative trailer launch for Saif, Baazaar team

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham