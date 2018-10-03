The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Oct 03, 2018 | Last Update : 11:20 AM IST

India, All India

India-led solar alliance will outshine OPEC, says PM Modi

AFP
Published : Oct 3, 2018, 9:37 am IST
Updated : Oct 3, 2018, 9:37 am IST

'The role of the oil wells today will be that of the Sun's rays tomorrow,' PM Modi said at the meeting in New Delhi.

'In the coming years, when the world discusses initiatives for the welfare of humanity in the 21st century, International Solar Alliance's name will be at the top. We have prepared everyone to ensure climate justice through this ISA forum,' PM Modi said. (Photo: File)
 'In the coming years, when the world discusses initiatives for the welfare of humanity in the 21st century, International Solar Alliance's name will be at the top. We have prepared everyone to ensure climate justice through this ISA forum,' PM Modi said. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: An India-led coalition to harness solar energy will eventually replace the OPEC oil cartel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi predicted on Tuesday, as he opened the International Solar Alliance or ISA's first assembly with UN chief Antonio Guterres.

"The role of the oil wells today will be that of the Sun's rays tomorrow," PM Modi said at the meeting in New Delhi.

"In the coming years, when the world discusses initiatives for the welfare of humanity in the 21st century, International Solar Alliance's name will be at the top. We have prepared everyone to ensure climate justice through this ISA forum," he said.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries or OPEC pumps around a third of the world's oil, and over decades has been able to influence the global energy market by controlling the price of crude.

The International Solar Alliance, launched by Prime Minister Modi and then French president Francois Hollande in 2015 and based in India, is an alliance of countries mostly between the Tropics of Cancer and Capricorn that receive plentiful sunshine.

It aims to reduce the costs of financing solar power and the required technology, and to mobilise more than a trillion dollars to build solar facilities and infrastructure by 2030.

"The International Solar Alliance represents exactly what needs to be done and represents the future," Guterres said at the event.

"We know what we need to do, and by large, we have the tools to do it. What we still lack, fortunately not here in this room... is the political commitment to make the transformative decisions that will lead us onto a safer path," he said.

With only a single degree Celsius of warming so far, the world has seen a climate-enhanced crescendo of deadly heatwaves, wild fires and floods, along with superstorms swollen by rising seas.

India's population of 1.3 billion is particularly vulnerable to climate change. In August, the worst rains and floods in a century pounded Kerala, displacing 1.3 million people, with climate scientists warning that worse is to come if global warming continues unabated.

The International Solar Alliance's first assembly, involving member countries, banks, development funds, the corporate sector and civil society groups, is due to run until Friday.

Tags: opec, pm modi, international solar alliance, antonio guterres, francois hollande
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Conspicuous by absence at funeral, Neetu finally reacts to Krishna Raj Kapoor’s death

2

Lesbian 'witches' chained, raped by families in Cameroon

3

Airfares to shoot up this festive season on surging jet fuel prices

4

Manikarnika teaser: Kangana aka Rani of Jhansi is fierce in battle against Britishers

5

Rajasthan police starts own version of ‘KBC’ to raise awareness about laws

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

more

ALSO FROMLife

Mexico's "lucha libre," a wildly popular mix of sport and entertainment, long featured midgets and dwarves in a deeply demeaning role: they were "mascotas" -- a word that can mean both "mascot" and "pet" -- for full-size wrestlers (Photo: AFP)

Mexico's dwarf wrestlers fight back against mockery to become stars

Paris Fashion Week is a series of designer presentations held semiannually in Paris, France with spring/summer and autumn/winter events held each year. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Paris fashion week sees heady mix of daring designs

Cambodians began their traditional 15-day Pchum Ben festival to pay respects to deceased relatives. (Photos: AP)

Cambodians pay respect to dead relatives in Pchum Ben festival

Ashoura is marked on the tenth day of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Test of faith as devotees mark Ashoura in Pakistan

Around 6 million visitors are expected at the festival grounds in Munich before the Oktoberfest ends on Oct. 7 (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds rush to grab their pint as Oktoberfest opens in Munich

From panipuri to sugar, spice and everything nice, here are innovative Ganesh idols that will leave you spell-bound. (Photos: Twitter/ Facebook/ ANI)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Ganpati idols made with a modern twist will blow you away

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham