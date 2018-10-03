The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Oct 03, 2018 | Last Update : 07:10 AM IST

India, All India

In dry Bihar, cops accuse rats of consuming liquor

THE ASIAN AGE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published : Oct 3, 2018, 1:46 am IST
Updated : Oct 3, 2018, 6:30 am IST

Police must not hesitate in taking action against people who have been violating liquor prohibition rules.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Photo: PTI)
 Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Photo: PTI)

Patna: Rats have been blamed again for nibbling liquor bottle lids and guzzling alcohol in dry Bihar.

Officials said that around seven cartons of seized liquor were found destroyed in a warehouse located in Kaimur district. Speaking to reporters on the issue a local administrative officer Kalpana Kumar said, “prima facie it seems that rats have been creating havoc inside the warehouse where liquor bottles and beer cans seized during raids were kept”. As per an assessment over 11,000 units of liquor bottles seized during raids in last two years were kept inside the police storeroom. Officials said, “These bottles were to be destroyed but before we could initiate the process we found beer cans and liquor bottles with holes and bite marks on them”.

According to Excise and Prohibition department data, over 16 Lakh litres of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and nine Lakh litres of country-made liquor have been seized during raids in the past two and half years.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar while chairing a high-level meeting on September 15 had directed the officials to destroy seized stocks of liquor and also ordered action against police personnel who have been violating prohibition law in Bihar. In a similar incident last year Patna police had blamed rodents after several thousand litres of alcohol were found missing from storerooms. The report of rats consuming liquor had prompted Bihar CM to order an internal probe to find out the truth. A total ban on liquor was imposed in April 2016. In July this year, the state legislature had unanimously passed the amendments to the liquor prohibition bill deleting some of the stringent act and making it less harsh on violators. Liquor prohibition was the first major announcement by Nitish Kumar after he was sworn in as Chief Minister in 2015 following an emphatic victory.

On Tuesday while addressing a gathering in Patna on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti Mr. Kumar said that liquor prohibition has brought positive changes in the state. He also asked administration officials who were present during the event to initiate stern action against all those who have been violating prohibition rules.

“Don’t hesitate in taking action against people who have been violating prohibition rules. A regular drive must be launched across the state to create awareness about the ill-effects of liquor consumption, dowry and child marriage” Mr Kumar said.

Tags: nitish kumar, state legislature, liquor prohibition, gandhi jayanti

MOST POPULAR

1

Lesbian 'witches' chained, raped by families in Cameroon

2

Airfares to shoot up this festive season on surging jet fuel prices

3

Manikarnika teaser: Kangana aka Rani of Jhansi is fierce in battle against Britishers

4

Rajasthan police starts own version of ‘KBC’ to raise awareness about laws

5

Tom Hardy recreating Mogambo Khush Hua is making us remember Amrish Puri

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Unlike Ayushmann Khurrana’s character of a blind man in ‘AndhaDhun’, stars came with extra alert eyes to figure out the suspense in the film at a scr

AndhaDhun: Ayushmann, Radhika welcome stars galore for their ‘blind date’

Legendary actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor’s wife Krishna Raj Kapoor passed away on Monday and along with members of the Kapoor family, several stars were seen arriving at her residence in Mumbai and at the funeral. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

RIP Krishna Raj Kapoor: Bachchans, Aamir, Alia, others bid final goodbye

Frantic and hectic: Bollywood stars went all out for their films which recently hit the theatres and which were up for release too. (Photos: Viral Bh

Salman for Loveyatri, AndhaDhun teams, Pataakha, Jalebi stars not far behind

The wait got over! The team of ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ finally unveiled the trailer of the film in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

‘Thugs’ Aamir, Big B, Katrina, Fatima finally give glimpse of visual extravaganza

Who better than Shah Rukh Khan to send off athletes participating in the Asian Para Games at an event in Delhi on Wednesday? (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

SRK's words of wisdom, charm for athletes as they leave for Asian Para Games

Move over five-star hotels, the team of upcoming film ‘Baazaar’, which deals with the stock market, went creative by launching the trailer at Bombay

Taking the bull by its horns: Innovative trailer launch for Saif, Baazaar team

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham