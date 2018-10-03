The Asian Age | News

‘Even Oppn can’t oppose Ram temple in Ayodhya’, says Mohan Bhagwat

Published : Oct 3, 2018, 1:14 pm IST
At a function, Bhagwat said RSS and BJP are committed to construct Ram temple in Ayodhya but certain things take time.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said it's important who occupies the seat of power and a government doing a good job should remain in office. (Photo: File | PTI)
Haridwar: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has said even opposition parties cannot openly oppose a Ram temple in Ayodhya as the deity is revered by the country's majority. 

At a function held at Patanjali Yogpeeth on Monday, Bhagwat said the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are committed to constructing a Ram temple in Ayodhya but certain things take time.

He said it's important who occupies the seat of power and a government doing a good job should remain in office.       

Every government has its limitations and has to perform within those constraints. However, saints and seers are beyond such limitations and they should work for the uplift of religion, country and society, the RSS chief said.    

"Even opposition parties cannot openly oppose a Ram temple in Ayodhya as they are aware the deity is revered by a majority of Indians. But certain things take time," Bhagwat said.

"Every government has its limitations but a government doing a good job should remain in power. It is important who occupies the seat of power," he said.      

Ramdev said sadhus will succeed where ministers and the rich often fail.       

"The ministers and the rich must realise that saints and seers are more capable than them, that they can succeed where they often fail," the yoga guru said.

