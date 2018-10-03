BJP should get ready to face consequences: Mayawati

BSP chief terms police lathi-charge on agitating farmers the height of anarchy.

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Tuesday termed the police lathi-charge on agitating farmers the “height” of anarchy and warned that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party should be prepared to bear its consequences.

Chaos prevailed at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border as thousands of protesting farmers attempting to enter the national capital were stopped by the police, who resorted to water cannons and tear-gas shells. Some reports suggested use of lathi-charge as well.

Condemning the police action, Mayawati said, “This is the height of the BJP government’s anarchy and it shall remain prepared to bear its consequences.”

“The BJP, which came to power promising to bring the good days of the farmers’ by doubling their income, has targeted them with tear-gas shells, lathis when they only wanted to march to the Gandhi sthal on Gandhi Jayanti and hold protest demonstration over their problems,” the Dalit leader said.

Stressing that every section of the society has been hit by the “anti-poor and anti-farmer” policies of the BJP-led Central and state governments, the BSP president said the farmers, particularly, were facing immense problems.

Like the other announcements of the BJP governments, the one pertaining to the loan-waiver has also proved to be a mere eyewash, she added.