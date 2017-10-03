Rohingyas deportation: 3-judge SC bench to hear plea on October 13

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra will hear the petitions.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court, on Tuesday, decided to hear on October 13 the petition filed by Rohingya Muslims challenging the government's stand to deport them back to Myanmar.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra will hear the petitions.

The apex court also clarified that the arguments should be based on law points and not on emotional aspects keeping in mind the concern for humanitarian cause and humanity should, which should come with mutual respect.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court had asked the Centre and two Rohingya Muslim petitioners to compile all documents and international conventions for its assistance.

The petitioners opposed Centre's stand and said that the petition is not justiciable in the court of law.

The Centre, on September 14 had filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court stating that 'Rohingyas are a threat to national security'.

The Centre while granting Indian citizenship to Chakma and Hajong refugees had maintained its stand saying that Rohingyas are illegal.

