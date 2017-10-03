The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Oct 03, 2017

India, All India

Rajasthan: Farmers bury themselves in pits to protest against acquisition of land

ANI
Published : Oct 3, 2017, 12:58 pm IST
Updated : Oct 3, 2017, 12:59 pm IST

Around 21 farmers participated in the protest which reached its 14th day on Gandhi Jayanti.

The farmers performing 'Samadhi Satyagraha' said, ‘If the government takes our land, they will take away our lives.’ (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
Jaipur (Rajasthan): In order to get their plight heard, farmers at Ninder village near Jaipur went on a unique strike against the acquisition of their lands by the Jaipur Development Authority for housing projects.

The farmers performing 'Samadhi Satyagraha' said, "If the government takes our land, they will take away our lives."

The Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) in 2011 had allegedly acquired 1300 acres of land and since then the farmers have been protesting against it in various ways.

Tags: farmer protests, samadhi satyagraha, jaipur farmers, jaipur development authority
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jaipur

