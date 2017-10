The 36-year-old has been charged with sedition and trying to help the Dera Sacha Sauda chief escape after being sent to jail for rape.

Haryana: Honeypreet Insan, the adopted daughter of self-styled godman, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was on Tuesday, arrested by the Panchkula police.

"We will produce her in court tomorrow," Panchkula Police Commissioner A S Chawla said.

(With agency inputs)