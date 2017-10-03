The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Oct 03, 2017 | Last Update : 03:26 AM IST

India, All India

Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tejashwi to face CBI grilling this week

THE ASIAN AGE. | PRAMOD KUMAR
Published : Oct 3, 2017, 12:55 am IST
Updated : Oct 3, 2017, 2:58 am IST

The ED has summoned Rabri Devi for questioning on October 11 in connection with the case.

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and his son Tejashwi Yadav (Photo: PTI/File)
 RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and his son Tejashwi Yadav (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family members, who have been evading CBI summons for the past one month, are now expected to troop into CBI headquarters in Delhi Tuesday onwards. “If Mr Yadav and his family members fail to turn up this time, the CBI will explore stringent legal options,” sources in the CBI said.

On September 26, the CBI issued fresh summons to RJD chief and his son Tejashwi to appear for questioning on October 3 and 4 respectively in connection with its investigation into alleged irregularities committed in awarding tenders for development, maintenance and operation of railway hotels in Ranchi and Puri to a private firm in 2006, when Lalu Prasad Yadav was the railway minister.  

“Lalu, who was earlier summoned by CBI for the second time to appear before the investigating team on September 26, sent his lawyer, who submitted a request seeking two weeks’ time for questioning. Lalu and Tejashwi had earlier been called on September 11 and 12, respectively. But they failed to appear before the agency,” sources said. The agency will explore other legal options if the two don’t appear before it, they added.

The case pertains to allegations that Lalu Yadav, as railway minister, handed over the maintenance of two hotels run by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), a subsidiary of Indian Railways, in Ranchi and Puri to Sujata Hotel, a company owned by Vinay and Vijay Kochhar, in return for a prime plot of three acres in Patna.

The FIR alleged that Lalu Yadav abused his official position for extending undue favours to the Kochhars and acquired a “high-value premium land” through a benami firm, Delight Marketing Company. As quid pro quo, the then railway minister “dishonestly and fraudulently” managed award of leasing of the two hotels.   

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), meanwhile, is expected to initiate the process of attaching their properties this week as part of its investigation into the case. The ED has summoned Rabri Devi for questioning on October 11 in connection with the case.

Tags: lalu prasad yadav, tejashwi yadav, irctc hotel scam
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Now, a book on Mahatma Gandhi and his love for cricket

2

Species that gave modern humans genital herpes identified

3

10 quotes by Mahatma Gandhi that are still relevant today

4

Judwaa 2 registers Varun's best opening weekend yest, third best of 2017

5

New tech turns any object into TV remote

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

The curtains came down on the 10-day world renowned Dussehra celebrations on Saturday with spectacular processions marking the grand finale. (Photos: AP/PTI)

Dussehra 2017: Here's how India celebrated the most-awaited festival

Pandal hoppers from Kolkata share their favourite shots as the city gets transformed into a gallery celebrating religion and art. (Photo: Rahul Arora)

Images from Kolkata showing the spirit of Durga Puja

From a 100-foot-tall Durga idol in Guwahati, to Buckingham Palace in Kolkata, India celebrates the autumnal festival of the 10-armed-goddess Durga (Photo: PTI, AP)

Durga Puja celebrates the best in art across nation

The festival

Russia's skyline illuminates with best of audiovisual art in Circle of Light festival

The show brought together the supermodels that Gianni Versace helped create — Carla Bruni, Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and Helena Christensen. (All Photos: AP)

Donatella Versace pays tribute to brother Gianni at Milan Fashion Week; gets his original supermodels

Over 100 artists from 16 countries compete at International Festival of Circus Art

Over 100 artists perform at International Festival of Circus Art in Belarus

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham