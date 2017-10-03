After Srinagar terror attack, Pakistan violates ceasefire in Poonch; 1 jawan killed

35-year-old Chemung belonged to Chilingdin in Nepal and is survived by his wife Nayan Kala Chemjung and a son, the spokesman said.

Jammu: An Army jawan was killed, on Tuesday, as Pakistani forces violated the ceasefire by firing from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, an official said.

"Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked firing on Indian Army posts in the Krishna Ghati sector at around 1250 hours today. Indian Army retaliated strongly and effectively," a defence spokesman said.

In the exchange of fire, Naik Mahendra Chemjung was grievously injured and succumbed to injuries, he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, a BSF jawan was killed after a group of three Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) militants stormed a Border Security Force (BSF) camp at Humhama near the Srinagar Airport and the Air Force Station.

Three terrorists were also killed in the firing.

35-year-old Chemung belonged to Chilingdin in Nepal and is survived by his wife Nayan Kala Chemjung and a son, the spokesman said.

"Chemjung was a brave and sincere soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for the supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty," he added.

On Monday, two minors were killed and 12 civilians injured in cross-border shelling by Pakistan along the LoC in Poonch district.

Five children were among the injured, the youngest being five-year-old Zobia Kousar, who was airlifted to a hospital in Jammu.