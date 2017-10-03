The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Oct 03, 2017 | Last Update : 04:57 AM IST

India, All India

India, Bangladesh troops to discuss Rohingya influx

PTI
Published : Oct 3, 2017, 3:40 am IST
Updated : Oct 3, 2017, 3:41 am IST

Officials said both the sides are expected to bring on table the recent incidents of movement of Rohingya Muslims across the border they share.

Newly arrived Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar and some Bangladeshi sympathizers walk across a makeshift bridge continuing their journey in to camp for refugees in Teknaf, Bangladesh. (Photo: AP)
 Newly arrived Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar and some Bangladeshi sympathizers walk across a makeshift bridge continuing their journey in to camp for refugees in Teknaf, Bangladesh. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: The movement of Rohingya refugees, smuggling of fake Indian currency notes and narcotics are among a host of issues that will be discussed at the bi-annual talks between the chiefs of the border guarding forces of India and Bangladesh beginning Tuesday.

A 24-member delegation of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) led by Director General Maj Gen. Abul Hossain will hold talks with a Border Security Force (BSF) team led by its chief K.K. Sharma. The DG-level talks, the 45th between the two sides, will be held at a BSF camp here. They will end on October 5.

Officials said both the sides are expected to bring on table the recent incidents of movement of Rohingya Muslims across the border they share.

The Indian side is also expected to take up the issue of fake Indian currency notes (FICN) being smuggled from the other side. The two sides are also expected to discuss trans-border crimes, including cattle smuggling; activities of Indian insurgent groups based in Bangladesh, prevention of illegal migration, joint efforts for effective implementation of common agenda programmes and other confidence building measures, they said.

“The two sides will also take up issues that were discussed when a BSF delegation visited Bangladesh in February this year.

“The relations between the two forces are very cordial and the aim of these talks is to take them forward,” they said.

The two sides will also review the progress of the single -row fence they are erecting to secure over 250 villages ahead of the existing barbed-wire fence along the International Border to curb cross-border crimes.

Tags: rohingya refugees, fake indian currency notes, border guard bangladesh
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Now, a book on Mahatma Gandhi and his love for cricket

2

Species that gave modern humans genital herpes identified

3

10 quotes by Mahatma Gandhi that are still relevant today

4

Judwaa 2 registers Varun's best opening weekend yest, third best of 2017

5

New tech turns any object into TV remote

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

The curtains came down on the 10-day world renowned Dussehra celebrations on Saturday with spectacular processions marking the grand finale. (Photos: AP/PTI)

Dussehra 2017: Here's how India celebrated the most-awaited festival

Pandal hoppers from Kolkata share their favourite shots as the city gets transformed into a gallery celebrating religion and art. (Photo: Rahul Arora)

Images from Kolkata showing the spirit of Durga Puja

From a 100-foot-tall Durga idol in Guwahati, to Buckingham Palace in Kolkata, India celebrates the autumnal festival of the 10-armed-goddess Durga (Photo: PTI, AP)

Durga Puja celebrates the best in art across nation

The festival

Russia's skyline illuminates with best of audiovisual art in Circle of Light festival

The show brought together the supermodels that Gianni Versace helped create — Carla Bruni, Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and Helena Christensen. (All Photos: AP)

Donatella Versace pays tribute to brother Gianni at Milan Fashion Week; gets his original supermodels

Over 100 artists from 16 countries compete at International Festival of Circus Art

Over 100 artists perform at International Festival of Circus Art in Belarus

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham