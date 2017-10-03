The Asian Age | News

BHU V-C goes on leave due to ‘personal’ reasons

Published : Oct 3, 2017
Prof Tripathi has denied the lathicharge on girl students and even said that the incident was one of “minor eve-teasing”.

BHU Vice Chancellor Girish Chandra Tripathi (Photo: PTI)
Lucknow: Banaras Hindu University vice-chancellor Prof Girish Chandra Tripathi has proceeded on leave, citing “personal reasons.”

Last week, the vice-chancellor had said that he would resign if he was asked to proceed on leave. The vice-chancellor had said that it would be insulting to go on leave two months before his tenure comes to end and he would rather prefer to quit.

The vice-chancellor said that he had not been asked by the HRD ministry to go on leave. His tenure ends on November 27 and the ministry have reportedly starting short-listing candidates for the coveted post.

The HRD ministry officials said the process for appointing his successor has been initiated, but added that the timing of violence in the BHU campus and steps for appointment of a new V-C were “coincidental.” The vice-chancellor has been at the centre of controversy, following the incident of sexual assault with a girl student and the ensuing violence on the BHU campus in which a number of girl students and journalists were injured.

Prof Tripathi has denied the lathicharge on girl students and even said that the incident was one of “minor eve-teasing”. His statements further fuelled unrest on the campus.

Tags: banaras hindu university, girish chandra tripathi, bhu molestation case, hrd ministry
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

